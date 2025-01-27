Open Extended Reactions

Juventus have signed Portugal defender Renato Veiga on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Monday, while Brazil international Danilo bid an emotional goodbye to the Serie A side.

Veiga joined Chelsea from FC Basel on a seven-year deal in July for a reported €14 million ($14.68 million) but has started only one Premier League match this season.

The versatile 21-year-old made his debut for Portugal in October last year against Poland in a Nations League game and has played in two more internationals.

Veiga joins a Juve side fifth in Serie A, two points behind fourth-placed Lazio but 16 adrift of leaders Napoli.

Veiga will hope for more opportunities at Juventus, who have struggled with injuries in defence. Bremer and Juan Cabal are out with anterior cruciate ligament injuries, while Danilo left the club by mutual agreement on Monday.

"Dear Bianconeri, I don't know where to start. I knew this day would come sooner or later, but one is never ready to say goodbye. I've spent five and a half years here, and for me, it became my life," Danilo said on social media.

"It's never easy to separate from a true love, from a place that has given me so much, from a shirt that's brought so many great feelings, from a club whose values align those that I've shared throughout my career."

The former Porto and Real Madrid player joined Juventus from Manchester City in 2019.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.