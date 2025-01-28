The Football Reporters: How Liverpool moved on from Jurgen Klopp

On the latest episode of The Football Reporters podcast, Mark Ogden, Rob Dawson and Beth Lindop discuss how Liverpool moved on from Jürgen Klopp and landed upon Arne Slot.
It's been a dream debut year for Slot so far as Liverpool sit top of the Premier League and have secured a place in the Champions League round of 16. That success makes the transition from Klopp's trophy-laden eight-and-a-half year reign to Slot look seamless.
The question is: How did Liverpool do it?
