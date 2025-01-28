        <
          The Football Reporters: How Liverpool moved on from Jurgen Klopp

          play
          Lindop: Liverpool backed data over aesthetics to make Slot call (1:53)

          Beth Lindop joins "The Football Reporters" podcast to explain Liverpool's process in choosing Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor. (1:53)

          • ESPN
          Jan 28, 2025, 07:17 PM

          On the latest episode of The Football Reporters podcast, Mark Ogden, Rob Dawson and Beth Lindop discuss how Liverpool moved on from Jürgen Klopp and landed upon Arne Slot.

          It's been a dream debut year for Slot so far as Liverpool sit top of the Premier League and have secured a place in the Champions League round of 16. That success makes the transition from Klopp's trophy-laden eight-and-a-half year reign to Slot look seamless.

          The question is: How did Liverpool do it?

