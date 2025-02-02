Transfer rumors, news on deadline day: Man United eye Bailey

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are looking for reinforcements before the transfer window closes following another home defeat on Sunday, with Leon Bailey among their targets. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip on deadline day from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

Window closes: Premier League, LaLiga (11 p.m. GM/6 p.m. ET), Ligue 1 (10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET), Serie A (7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET), Bundesliga: (5 p.m. GMT/noon ET)

TOP STORIES

- Rashford joins Aston Villa on loan from Man United

- Henderson snaps at Monaco transfer 'lies' after Ajax win

- Sources: Man United want Tel, Nkunku on deadline day

Manchester United are considering a surprise deadline day move for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey. Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is a target for Manchester United, according to The Athletic. United have already added Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven to their squad and, with their move for Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich reportedly stumbling, Bailey has emerged as the next priority. The Jamaica international has made 29 appearances for Villa this season, starting 13 Premier League matches and five times in the UEFA Champions League. However, he has not been at his best, scoring just once and adding three assists. Any deal for the 27-year-old would sit outside of the now-confirmed deal that has seen striker Marcus Rashford join Villa on loan until the end of the season. The Manchester Evening News believes that despite Sunday's setback in the hunt for Tel, he remains United's priority, with Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku another possible target.

- Ben Chilwell is expected to have a medical on Monday morning ahead of a loan move to Crystal Palace from Chelsea until the end of the season, according to The Telegraph. Chilwell, 28, has been out of favour under Blues boss Enzo Maresca and has played just 45 minutes this season, in a Carabao Cup match against Barrow. Eagles boss Oliver Glasner is hoping Chilwell can provide some depth in the left-back position.

- Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is on his way to Germany to join Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports Germany. The 21-year-old will undergo a medical first thing on Monday, and Dortmund are expected to cover his full salary. Chukwuemeka has made just four appearances this season.

- Tottenham Hotspur are looking to add to their signing of Kevin Danso from Lens with a move for Axel Disasi from Chelsea, according to the Mirror. Spurs have been rocked by an injury to Radu Dragusin, and they're pushing to land the 26-year-old Frenchman to provide further defensive cover. Aston Villa also hope to sign Disasi.

- Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos will join Mexican club Monterrey on a free transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 38-year-old is due to undergo a medical on Monday having been without a club following the end of his contract at boyhood club Sevilla. Ramos joins two other Spanish players in the squad alongside Oliver Torres and Sergio Canales.

LIVE BLOG