Open Extended Reactions

Las Palmas captain Kirian Rodríguez has revealed will stop playing for six months following confirmation that his Hodgkin Lymphoma has returned.

Kirian, 28, has only missed one LaLiga game for Las Palmas this season while starting in 21 league games.

"They told me yesterday that I have relapsed from cancer," the Spanish midfielder said in a news conference on Thursday.

Kirian Rodriguez has been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

"I have the disease again, I have to stop for another six months and undergo chemotherapy treatment. I wanted to be the one to say it. I have to stop again, fight this disease again.

"I hope to see you again in 25-26 season. I am 100% convinced that it will be in the First Division."

Kirian was first diagnosed with cancer in August 2022 and returned to play on April 30, 2023, having undergone treatment.

Las Palmas wrote in a message that Kirian will not be alone in this battle. The Canary Islands-based club wrote: "We know the path. Together in this fight, captain!"

LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have wished Kirian a speedy return and wrote on X: "Much encouragement to Kirian Rodríguez, the @UDLP_Official and all its fans. It's time to show your strength again, but we are sure that you will return soon. We are with you."

The RFEF added: "Much encouragement Kirian. Now you stop, but we are already counting days until we see you again on the grass. For sure this battle you will win by a big margin."

A youth product of Las Palmas, Kirian gained promotion to the first team in the summer of 2019 and has made 154 appearances for the club.