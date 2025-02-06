How to Watch: 2025 English FA Cup fourth round

Open Extended Reactions

The fourth round of the FA Cup begins Friday, with all 16 matches exclusively on ESPN+. Defending FA Cup champion Manchester United kicks off the round with a matchup against a reeling Leicester City club that has dropped eight of 12 games under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. Van Nistelrooy landed the Leicester job last November after a four-game stint as caretaker manager at United following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag. United won three of those four games, including two against Leicester. Can the Foxes right the ship against the defending champs? Check out the full slate of matches below.

Here are key facts about the fourth round of the FA Cup:

How can fans watch?

What is the fourth-round schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday

Manchester United vs. Leicester City - 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday

Leeds United vs. Millwall - 7:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Leyton Orient vs. Manchester City - 7:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Coventry City vs. Ipswich Town - 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth - 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Preston North End vs. Wycombe Wanderers - 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Southampton vs. Burnley - 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Stoke City vs. Cardiff City - 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Wigan Athletic vs. Fulham - 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Birmingham City vs. Newcastle United - 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea - 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday

Blackburn Rovers vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 7:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool - 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur - 12:35 p.m. on ESPN+

Monday

Doncaster Rovers vs. Crystal Palace - 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Tuesday

Exeter City vs. Nottingham Forest - 3 p.m. on ESPN+

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

