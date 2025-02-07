How Marcus Rashford can prove that he wasn't the problem at Manchester United (2:09)

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has insisted that new loan signing Marcus Rashford has trained "fantastically" and has "big potential" despite Manchester United's willingness to part ways with the forward.

Following weeks of speculation after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim, Rashford joined Villa on loan at the end of January, signing with the Midlands club until the end of the season.

Amorim had exiled Rashford from his squad and said on Thursday that he didn't "play football and train the way I see it" -- the latest in a long line of hints that the United manager didn't appreciate the England international's aptitude.

But Emery said on Friday that Rashford has trained well at Villa and that he is excited to watch the 27-year-old in action, which could happen as early as Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Tottenham.

Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season. Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

"I'm very happy with him, he has trained fantastically today [Friday]," the Spanish coach said. "The conversation we had was very normal, speaking about football and what I want of him.

"I think his potential is still big. I don't want to know the reason he is leaving Manchester United.

"But I am very happy to have him here, to try to help him to recover his performances.

"My challenge with him is a huge challenge. His challenge as well with us is a very exciting challenge. I am very happy."

Sources told ESPN the deal to sign Rashford includes an option to make the transfer permanent.

Villa have agreed to cover a substantial part of Rashford's wage, and other performance-related bonuses have also been built into the deal.