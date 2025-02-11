Open Extended Reactions

Antony has made a promising start to life at Real Betis since joining on loan. Getty

Real Betis CEO Ramón Alarcón has opened the door to extending Antony's loan spell at the club beyond the summer.

The Brazilian forward joined the LaLiga outfit last month on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

Antony, 24, has a contract with United until June 2027, with an option to extend it for a further year.

Asked about the possibility that Antony could remain at Betis on loan for the 2025-26 season, Alarcón told Cadena Ser radio: "Yes, I think so. It is a possibility, why not?"

Antony had featured in just 13 of United's 32 games in all competitions this season prior to his move to Spain. He has been named MVP in both of his appearances for Betis, scoring his first goal for the club against Celta Vigo last weekend.

Alarcón is optimistic that a deal can be reached with United.

"There is a very good chemistry with United and with the player, who is happy here," Alarcón said.

"I got a call from Manchester United's CEO the other day thanking me as we had sent them a detailed report done by our coaches of Antony, which included with information of his performance and a summary of his week. They hadn't received that from the other clubs where they have players on loan. They can see that we are looking after their asset because Antony belongs to Manchester United."