Transfer rumors, news: Luis Diaz, Sesko in Barcelona's sights

Barcelona are considering Liverpool's Luis Díaz or triggering the release clause of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, while Manchester City are exploring a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Barcelona are leaving no stone unturned in their search for a new striker, reports Diario Sport. With Newcastle United pricing them out of a move for Alexander Isak, who would cost €100 million, they are considering other options. Liverpool's Luis Díaz is seen as an attainable option in the summer, while they could also thwart Arsenal by triggering the €65m release clause in Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig contract. There appears to be no immediate rush, however, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Barca are close to agreeing a new contract with Robert Lewandowski for the 2025-26 season.

- A second attempt from Manchester City to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is expected to take place in the summer, reports Bild's Christian Falk. Wirtz, 21, is on City's radar and, despite the Germany international likely to sign a contract extension, his representatives have negotiated a release clause that will become active in 2026. If City do not get him this summer, then the clause will come into play at the end of next season. Wirtz has remained a key player in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League this season, with 15 goals and 10 assists in 29 matches.

- Barcelona manager Hansi Flick considers defender Eric García an important of his future project amid interest from Europe, reports Fabrizio Romano. Como are believed to have been close to signing the 24-year-old in January after a €7m deal was close to being agreed, but Flick is said to have "insisted" that the club keep hold of him. Garcia has made 18 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring in the 4-1 LaLiga victory over Sevilla on Sunday.

-USMNT winger Christian Pulisic is set to sign a new contract at AC Milan, reports Nicolo Schira. It is said that the 26-year-old is now just "one step away" from reaching total agreement with the Rossoneri, on an extension worth €5m per year that will secure his future at the San Siro until the summer of 2029. Pulisic has been in impressive form so far this season, having scored 12 goals while assisting another seven in 30 matches across all competitions.

- Clubs in the Premier League are watching Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui, reports Foot Mercato. Manchester United and Arsenal have asked about the 25-year-old, who scored his 20th league goal of the season while netting four in the 5-0 Serie A win over Hellas Verona on Saturday. Retegui remains contracted with La Dea until the summer of 2028, and he is also reportedly on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain.

- Chelsea have agreed a £3.3m deal to sign Dastan Satpaev from FC Kairat Almaty, the Kazakhstan Premier League champions have announced. The 16-year-old striker, who will sign a five-year contract, cannot move to England until he turns 18 in August 2026.

- Former Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa as well as former Chelsea and AC Milan midfielder Marco van Ginkel have joined Liga Portugal side Boavista.

- Santos have confirmed the signing of Benjamin Rollheiser from Benfica.

ESPN's Sam Marsden considers how Barcelona might be able to strengthen their forward line in the summer.

Barcelona want to sign a No. 9. The only question is whether they will be able to do so this summer or in 2026. Robert Lewandowski turns 37 later this year, but the Poland international is still scoring -- he has 31 goals in all competitions this season -- and he is set to extend his contract until 2026, potentially buying Barça some time. Despite the club's struggles financially in recent years, they are finally back operating within LaLiga's financial fair play rules. That means they are likely to be able to spend in the summer, although it's still hard to imagine they could match what Newcastle United will demand for Alexander Isak, a player they have tracked since his Real Sociedad days. RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko is another striker on every big European club's radar. He would be more affordable than Isak, but it is not a straight-forward decision for Barça. They will have to weigh up the dynamic of having another No. 9 in the squad alongside Lewandowski for a year, while also working out what their priorities are this summer. The club would also like to add, at the very least, more width in attack, as well as depth at full-back. Liverpool's Luis Díaz and Athletic Club's Nico Williams are obvious options to strengthen in wide areas. There won't be money for everything.

- Bayern Munich are "relaxed" regarding the future of striker Harry Kane. The 31-year-old is "happy" at the Allianz Arena, though a £54m release clause is set to become active next January. (Football Insider)

- Flamengo right-back Wesley is the latest right-back to be linked with Barcelona, following on from AS Monaco's Vanderson and Almeria's Marc Pubill. (Diario Sport)

- There has been no contact between Barcelona and the agents of Frenkie De Jong. The Netherlands international, who is about to move into the final year of his contract, will be moved on if an agreement isn't reached. (Marca)

- Juventus want to prolong Randal Kolo Muani's stay in Turin beyond this summer. Kolo Muani, 26, is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, where he has a contract until June 2028. (Ansa)

- Vitor Roque will stay on loan at Real Betis from Barcelona at least until the end of the season despite interest from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian transfer window closing on Feb. 28. Betis have an option to sign 80% of Roque's sporting rights for €25m in the summer and want to keep him. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Liverpool are keeping tabs of Nice winger Mohamed-Ali Cho. The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks at Everton but left before signing a pro deal, and has also played for Angers and Real Sociedad. (TeamTalk)

- Liverpool would prefer to move on Darwin Núñez this summer, though would consider offers for Diogo Jota due to his poor injury record. (Football Insider)

- Aston Villa and Arsenal have lodged a firm interest in Olympiacos duo Charalampos Kostoulas, 17, and Christos Mouzakitis, 18. Brentford and Manchester United have also sent scouts who are, respectively, a striker and a central midfielder. (Birmingham World)

- Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain will hold talks over a permanent deal for Marco Asensio, though there is no permanent option in the loan deal which brought the 29-year-old to the Premier League. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Rangers are being linked with a summer move for 18-year-old Birmingham City winger Zaid Betteka, who has yet to sign a pro deal. (Football Insider)

- AS Roma want to sign Alexis Saelemaekers on a permanent deal from AC Milan, but there won't be a straight swap for Tammy Abraham. The players engaged in a loan swap last summer, but Milan say Saelemaekers is worth €25m to €30m, more than the England international. (Calciomercato)

- Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could be set for a managerial return back in the Netherlands with Feyenoord. (AD)

- Vinicius Junior has confirmed his desire to renew his contract with Real Madrid and talks about staying "for much longer." (ESPN Brazil)

- RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba is being tracked by Real Madrid, while Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United also hold an interest. (Bild)

- Real Madrid are pushing forward against Arsenal in the race for Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi. (TeamTalk)

- Newcastle are keeping tabs on Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. (TEAMtalk)

- Arsenal are monitoring Stoke City and England U18 international defender Jaden Dixon. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan could part ways with left-back Theo Hernandez, with contract talks currently stalled. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- A deal worth $5m plus bonuses has been agreed by FC Dallas to sign attacking midfielder Luciano Acosta from FC Cincinnati. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

- Juventus are interested in a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi. (Calciomercato)