The Football Reporters: Is Ange Postecoglou on brink of Spurs sack?

James Olley says Ange Postecoglou is part of the problem as Tottenham wrestle with an injury crisis.

On the latest episode of The Football Reporters, James Olley and Rob Dawson discuss the ongoing difficulties of Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur reign with the "Big Six" side languishing in 14th place in the Premier League and having been knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last week.

Spurs have won just one game in the league in 2025 and have been beaten by strugglers Everton and Leicester City in recent weeks to ramp up the pressure on the Australian coach, who started his tenure so promisingly at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Much of the Spurs fans' ire at the ongoing slump has been directed at the owners of the club and specifically the chairman, Daniel Levy, who has overseen a trophy drought that will enter its 17th year following the 4-0 second-leg humbling a Anfield last week.

However, how long the patience with Postecoglou can last will be tested if there is no upturn in fortunes when the injury crisis that has blighted this season eases, and it remains to be seen if his high-octane brand of football can be sustained over the course of a campaign -- or indeed if it is at least partially to blame for the ever-growing list of sidelined players.

