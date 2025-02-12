Frank Leboeuf predicts another win for Real Madrid when they face Manchester City in the second leg at the Bernabéu. (1:49)

Vinícius Júnior has admitted that he's "no saint" when it comes to his on-field behaviour, but accused referees of failing to protect him when he's targeted by Real Madrid's opponents.

The Brazil international delivered a man-of-the-match performance in Madrid's 3-2 comeback win away at Manchester City in their Champions League playoff on Tuesday, having been riled by a City fans' banner pre-game which mocked him for missing out to Rodri for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Madrid have been highly critical of decision-making from Spanish referees this season -- filing a formal complaint with the Spanish football federation -- but Vinícius has also faced criticism for his disciplinary record, with five yellow cards and one red in LaLiga, and three more yellows in Europe.

Vinícius Júnior has made seven appearances for Real Madrid in the Champions League this season, scoring seven goals. Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

"Sometimes it's difficult," Vinícius told Movistar on Tuesday. "Referees don't protect the player who gets kicked. When I get kicked, I get the yellow card ... My teammates and coaches try to help me to focus. But I'm not a saint."

ESPN reported earlier this month that Madrid had made contact with Vinícius' representatives about a new contract, with his existing deal due to expire in June 2027.

Madrid usually begin contract talks with key players two years ahead of expiry, but have moved early in Vinícius' case, amid ongoing interest in the player from Saudi Arabia.

A source told ESPN that negotiations were in their early stages, no formal offer had been made, and the player's camp are in no hurry to reach an agreement.

"I don't know anything, nobody has spoken to me," Vinícius told Movistar. "I have to speak to the 'presi' [Florentino Pérez]. Let's hope I can stay here for a long time."

Vinícius added that he is not against the idea of a possible extension.

"It's always very exciting to be able to open up conversations with Real Madrid about my renewal," he told TNT Brasil. "I have a contract until 2027 but I have always said my desire is to play here for as long as I can, to make history.

"To receive affection from the fans, along with the president, the coaching staff and all the players makes me want to stay here longer and longer. God willing, in the next few days I can resolve all the negotiations and I can stay here for much longer."

Information from ESPN's Adriana Garcia contributed to this report.