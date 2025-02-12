Wrexham top scorer Elliot Lee was involved in a road traffic incident after the Vertu Trophy victory over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, the club has confirmed.

The English third-tier side said that the accident occurred while the midfielder was travelling home, involved one other car and "resulted in the drivers of both cars being taken to hospital."

The statement added: "The player suffered no major injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle is being treated for their injuries."

The club offered no further details.

Wrexham advanced to the semifinals of the Vertu Trophy -- a competition for the Football League clubs -- on Tuesday after beating Bolton 1-0. Lee played 63 minutes before being substituted.

The 30-year-old, son of former Premier League player Rob Lee, is Wrexham's top scorer with seven goals in League One.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are attempting for a third straight promotion this season and are third in the league.