Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona will face Atlético Madrid in the semifinal of the Copa del Rey, setting up a potential Clásico final against Real Madrid, who will take on Real Sociedad in the other tie.

The semifinals will be played over two legs, with Barça hosting Atlético in the first leg at the end of February and then travelling to Madrid for the return game in April.

The draw tees up three meetings between the sides in just over a month, with Barça also due to visit Atlético in LaLiga on March 16.

Atlético won the only game played between the two sides so far this season, Alexander Sørloth's late goal earning them a 2-1 victory at the Olympic Stadium in December.

Barcelona will take on Atlético Madrid in the semifinal of the Copa del Rey. Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Madrid, meanwhile, will have home advantage in the second game against La Real, with the first leg to be played on San Sebastián.

The first legs of the ties will be played Feb. 25 or Feb. 26, with the return games taking place over a month later on Apr. 1 or Apr. 2.

It's the first time LaLiga's top three, Madrid, Atlético and Barça, have all reached this stage since 2014, when La Real were also the fourth team in the final four.

Just two points separate the trio at the top of LaLiga this term, while all three teams remain alive in the Chanpions League, too.

La Real are currently seventh in the league and are still in the Europa League as well.