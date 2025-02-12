Goa keep faint title hopes alive with 3-1 win over Mumbai

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is in full swing, and with games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

The report on all matches from matchweek 20 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 21 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first:

Mumbai City FC 1-3 FC Goa

(Lallianzuala Chhangte (P) 90+7' - Iker Guarrotxena 24' 41', Borja Herrera 63')

FC Goa ended Mumbai City's 13-match unbeaten run in the ISL with a superlative 3-0 win, courtesy a first-half brace from Iker Guarrotxena. The result dragged Goa back to within 7 points of Mohun Bagan at the top in second place, while Mumbai remained fifth in the table with 31 points, two above NorthEast in the final playoff spot.

Vikram Partap Singh and Borja Herrera forced saves at either end in the first twenty minutes, but it was Iker Guarrotxena who broke the deadlock in the 24th minute. Cutting inside from the left wing, the Spaniard evaded a multitude of tackles from Mumbai's players, before taking his time and caressing the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Udanta Singh had been Goa's major threat down the right wing all game, and he created the second goal for the visitors a few minutes before the break. The Indian winger exchanged a 1-2 with Borja and found space down the right, before sending in a pitch-perfect cross to Guarrotxena, who made no mistake with a volleyed finish into the net, to ensure Goa led 2-0 at the break.

Mumbai threatened a bit at the start of the second half, but were undone by Phurba Lachenpa's erroneous pass out from the back, which saw Udanta send in another of his whipped crosses into the box. Mehtab Singh could only head the ball back into the box, and Borja was first to the rebound, toe-poking it under Lachenpa at the near post and making it 3-0 in the 63rd minute. Goa saw out most of the second half, right until Hrithik Tiwari conceded a penalty in injury time and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the consolation from the spot.