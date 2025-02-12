Who has the most Champions League goals, assists all time?

Open Extended Reactions

Being involved in a goal is always special, but doing it during a Champions League match adds an exclamation point to the moment. On arguably the biggest stage in global club soccer, the pressure is high and the stakes are even higher for star players to bring their team a title.

In the 2024-25 Champions League season, Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy leads the competition in goals with 10, while Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Barcelona's Raphinha are tied for the most assists, each with five.

Who are the all-time leaders in goals and assists in the Champions League?

Goals

Assists

Cristiano Ronaldo, 42

Ángel Di María, 41

Lionel Messi, 40

Neymar, 33

Ryan Giggs, 31

Xavi Hernandez, 30

Thomas Muller, 30

Karim Benzema, 29

Andres Iniesta, 29

Kevin De Bruyne, 29

