Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucouré were sent off after an on-pitch brawl as Liverpool and Everton dramatically drew 2-2 in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday, with visiting head coach Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff also receiving red cards after an interaction with referee Michael Oliver.

A 98th-minute strike from James Tarkowski caused emotions to spill over after the final whistle when Everton midfielder Doucouré celebrated in front of the Liverpool fans who had been moments from seeing their side open up a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool midfielder Jones appeared to take exception to Doucouré's actions as he ran over to the Everton player and a scuffle developed. Their grappling led to a brawl between both teams in front of the away fans.

Both Jones and Doucouré had been booked during the 90 minutes, but they were each shown a second yellow by Oliver after coaches, stewards and police officers broke up the melee.

Four red cards were shown after a dramatic ending to the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Liverpool boss Slot was then shown a red card, as was his assistant Hulshoff, after an altercation with Oliver.

Tarkowski's late goal was savoured by the home fans who had sought to dent their archrivals' title hopes since the match was postponed on Dec. 7 because of the effects of Storm Darragh.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk suggested he felt Oliver could have officiated the game differently and said the referee didn't have the game under control.

"Obviously you saw how they celebrated the goal, and they have every right to," the centre-back told TNT Sports. "I think Doucouré in the end wanted to provoke our fans and Curtis didn't think that was the right thing to do, and obviously you know what happens when there is a tussle.

Arne Slot was shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"I think the ref didn't have the game under control in my opinion ... Both teams have to deal with it. It is what it is. We just need to move on."

Slot's red card meant he was unable to speak to the media at the postmatch news conference.

The delayed fixture heightened emotions that had already been raised by the fact it would be the last meeting between the teams at Everton's 131-year-old stadium. Everton are set to move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

As well as damaging Liverpool's title aspirations, the draw earned Everton a vital point in their battle against relegation. Moyes' return as head coach on Jan. 11 has sparked an upturn in form for Everton and the Scot said he felt something dramatic was always likely to happen at Goodison on Wednesday.

"It was right up there and it was great at the end and I think the night was maybe meant for something to happen," Moyes told TNT Sports. "It wasn't the cleanest, it wasn't the best game of football you've ever watched, but it was a wee bit of a throwback, bit scrappy from both sides.

"I mean it was more important that we probably made it that way. Liverpool are an incredibly talented team and are proving it in the league this year. So we had to find a way of making that gap not so big tonight and I thought we've done a good job at it."