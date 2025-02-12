Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said he believes referee Michael Oliver "lost control" of Wednesday's Merseyside derby which ended in a drama-filled 2-2 draw that saw four red cards shown after full time.

The game ended in chaotic scenes, with Everton defender James Tarkowski scoring a superb volley deep into stoppage time before an interaction after the final whistle between Abdoulaye Doucouré and the away crowd sparked a brawl.

First, Liverpool's Curtis Jones confronted Doucouré before both benches became embroiled in the incident that was broken up by stewards and police officers.

Referee Michael Oliver handed out red cards to both Jones and Doucouré. Minutes later, he sent off Liverpool boss Arne Slot for his protests, as well as Liverpool assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff.

Virgil van Dijk said he told referee Michael Oliver during the game that he did not have control. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"Obviously you saw how they celebrated the goal, and they have every right to," Van Dijk told TNT Sports after the match.

"I think Doucouré in the end wanted to provoke our fans and Curtis didn't think that was the right thing to do and obviosuly you know what happens when there is a tussle.

"I think the ref didn't have the game under control in my opinion ... Both teams have to deal with it. It is what it is. We just need to move on."

Everton boss David Moyes said the emotions in the stadium were a fitting end to what was the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, although he did not reference the scuffle after the final whistle.

"It was right up there and it was great at the end and I think the night was maybe meant for something to happen," Moyes told TNT Sports. "It wasn't the cleanest, it wasn't the best game of football you've ever watched, but it was a wee bit of a throwback, bit scrappy from both sides.

"I mean it was more important that we probably made it that way. Liverpool are an incredibly talented team and are proving it in the league this year. So we had to find a way of making that gap not so big tonight and I thought we've done a good job at it."

Slot's red card meant he was unable to give a post-match news conference.