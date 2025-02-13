Everton manager David Moyes reacts to the on-pitch brawl with Liverpool after the whistle. (0:38)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot must wait to discover the extent of his ban after he was sent off amid fractious scenes at the end of Wednesday's Merseyside derby.

Slot approached referee Michael Oliver after a melee between the two sets of players following the full-time whistle had seen Everton's Abdoulaye Doucouré and Liverpool's Curtis Jones sent off for second bookable offences.

Doucouré appeared to celebrate in front of Liverpool supporters after James Tarkowski's goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time earned Everton a 2-2 draw in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Jones reacted angrily and ran over to confront Doucouré, which led to ugly scenes.

Slot shook Oliver's hand and appeared to say something to the referee, who then immediately produced another red card.

Arne Slot was shown a red card after a confrontation with referee Michael Oliver. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool assistant manager Spike Hulshoff was also sent off.

There is no automatic suspension for a manager who has been dismissed, and any sanction has to come via a Football Association (FA) charge, which must be communicated to Liverpool no later than Monday.

Liverpool would then have three business days following the charge to submit a response, with the FA allowed a further three days to issue a reply.

It means Slot is almost certain to be on the touchline for Liverpool's next two games, on Sunday at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wednesday's trip to Aston Villa.

The extent of the disciplinary action for Slot will depend on what he said, and what is in Oliver's report. An extended touchline ban can be imposed by a Regulatory Commission if misconduct is deemed serious enough to warrant further measures.

However, Jones will automatically be banned from the Wolves game, while Doucouré is suspended for his side's visit to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Both clubs also face a Football Association charge for failing to control their players. Slot was unable to give his reaction after the game, as managers are barred from media duties if they are shown a red card.

However, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said Oliver had "lost control" of the match.

"Obviously you saw how they celebrated the goal, and they have every right to," Van Dijk told TNT Sports.

"I think Doucouré in the end wanted to provoke our fans and Curtis didn't think that was the right thing to do and obviosuly you know what happens when there is a tussle.

"I think the ref didn't have the game under control in my opinion ... Both teams have to deal with it. It is what it is. We just need to move on."