Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea
American Express Stadium
Friday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Tariq Lamptey | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | CB Adam Webster | RB Joël Veltman
DM Carlos Baleba | DM Jack Hinshelwood
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST Danny Welbeck
Player availability updates:
Lewis Dunk, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Pervis Estupiñán, M/D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
Solly March, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Filip Jorgensen
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke
ST Christopher Nkunku
Player availability updates:
Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
Nicolas Jackson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
Romeo Lavia, M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Feb. 25
Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
Leicester City v Arsenal
King Power Stadium
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mads Hermansen
LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Wout Faes | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
LW Jordan Ayew | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Bobby De Cordova-Reid
ST Jamie Vardy
Player availability updates:
Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Victor Kristiansen, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Jamie Vardy, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
Jannik Vestergaard, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey
FWL Raheem Sterling | ST Leandro Trossard | FWR Ethan Nwaneri
Player availability updates:
Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Gabriel Martinelli, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
Aston Villa v Ipswich Town
Villa Park
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Lucas Digne | CB Axel Disasi | CB Boubacar Kamara | RB Andres Garcia
DM John McGinn | DM Youri Tielemans
LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey
ST Donyell Malen
Player availability updates:
Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Matty Cash, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Ezri Konsa, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Tyrone Mings, D, knee, DOUBT
Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, DOUBT
Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Ollie Watkins, F, strain, DOUBT
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aro Muric
LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe
DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
LW Jaden Philogene | AM Julio Enciso | RW Omari Hutchinson
ST Liam Delap
Player availability updates:
Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
Christian Walton, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Craven Cottage
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Adama Traoré
ST Raúl Jiménez
Player availability updates:
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | CB Morato
LM Neco Williams | CM Elliot Anderson | CM Danilo Oliveira | RM Ola Aina
AM Morgan Gibbs-White
ST Chris Wood | ST Anthony Elanga
Player availability updates:
Taiwo Awoniyi, F, concussion, DOUBT
Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, groin, DOUBT
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Etihad Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Ederson
LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Nathan Aké | CB Rúben Dias | RB Matheus Nunes
CM Bernardo Silva | CM Nicolas Gonzalez | CM Mateo Kovacic
FWL Phil Foden | ST Erling Haaland | FWR Omar Marmoush
Player availability updates:
Manuel Akanji, D, groin, DOUBT
Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, DOUBT
Jack Grealish, F/M, strain, DOUBT
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Martin Dúbravka
LB Lewis Hall | CB Sven Botman | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sean Longstaff | CM Sandro Tonali
FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy
Player availability updates:
Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23
Sven Botman, D, knee, DOUBT
Dan Burn, D, groin, DOUBT
Joelinton, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
Anthony Gordon, F/M, thigh, DOUBT
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
St. Mary's Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aaron Ramsdale
CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Welington
LM Ryan Manning | CM Joe Aribo | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
AM Tyler Dibling | AM Mateus Fernandes
ST Paul Onuachu
Player availability updates:
Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Adam Lallana, M, hamstring, DOUBT
Jack Stephens, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie
LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Marcus Tavernier
ST Dango Ouattara
Player availability updates:
Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
James Hill, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Adam Smith, D, strain, DOUBT
Julio Soler, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4
West Ham United v Brentford
London Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alphonse Areola
CB Aaron Cresswell | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos
LM Emerson | CM Edson Álvarez | CM Tomás Soucek | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka
AM Jarrod Bowen | AM Mohammed Kudus
ST Lucas Paquetá
Player availability updates:
Edson Álvarez, M, strain, DOUBT
Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Lucas Paquetá, F/M, groin, DOUBT
Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Hákon Valdimarsson
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Sepp van den Berg
DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
ST Yoane Wissa
Player availability updates:
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
Mark Flekken, G, strain, DOUBT
Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Crystal Palace v Everton
Selhurst Park
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dean Henderson
CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz
AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
ST Jean-Philippe Mateta
Player availability updates:
Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Eberechi Eze, F/M, foot, DOUBT
Eddie Nketiah, F, ankle, DOUBT
Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
Ismaïla Sarr, F/M, illness, DOUBT
Joel Ward, D, calf, DOUBT
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
LW Jack Harrison | AM Carlos Alcaraz | RW Jesper Lindstrom
ST Beto
Player availability updates:
Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Seamus Coleman, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
Abdoulaye Doucouré, F/M, suspension, due back Feb. 22
Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
Iliman Ndiaye, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Nathan Patterson, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Anfield
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Kostas Tsimikas | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Diogo Jota
Player availability updates:
Cody Gakpo, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Curtis Jones, M, suspension, due back Feb. 19
Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Matheus Cunha | AM Pablo Sarabia
ST Goncalo Guedes
Player availability updates:
Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Hwang Hee-Chan, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
Jørgen Strand Larsen, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, DOUBT
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Antonin Kinsky
LB Djed Spence | CB Kevin Danso | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall | CM Pape Matar Sarr
FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Mathys Tel | FWR Dejan Kulusevski
Player availability updates:
Richarlison, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Brennan Johnson, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
James Maddison, F/M, calf, DOUBT
Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, DOUBT
Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Micky van de Ven, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, DOUBT
Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui
LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Patrick Dorgu
AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo
ST Rasmus Højlund
Player availability updates:
Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1