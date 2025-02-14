The ESPN FC crew react to Kai Havertz reportedly being out the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. (2:17)

What does Kai Havertz injury mean for Arsenal? (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

American Express Stadium

Friday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Tariq Lamptey | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | CB Adam Webster | RB Joël Veltman

DM Carlos Baleba | DM Jack Hinshelwood

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST Danny Welbeck

Player availability updates:

Lewis Dunk, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Pervis Estupiñán, M/D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1

Solly March, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Filip Jorgensen

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke

ST Christopher Nkunku

Player availability updates:

Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2

Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16

Nicolas Jackson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

Romeo Lavia, M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Feb. 25

Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Leicester City v Arsenal

King Power Stadium

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mads Hermansen

LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Wout Faes | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin

DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré

LW Jordan Ayew | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Bobby De Cordova-Reid

ST Jamie Vardy

Player availability updates:

Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Victor Kristiansen, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Jamie Vardy, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jannik Vestergaard, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey

FWL Raheem Sterling | ST Leandro Trossard | FWR Ethan Nwaneri

Player availability updates:

Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Gabriel Martinelli, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16

Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town

Villa Park

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Lucas Digne | CB Axel Disasi | CB Boubacar Kamara | RB Andres Garcia

DM John McGinn | DM Youri Tielemans

LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey

ST Donyell Malen

Player availability updates:

Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Matty Cash, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Ezri Konsa, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Tyrone Mings, D, knee, DOUBT

Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Ollie Watkins, F, strain, DOUBT

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aro Muric

LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe

DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy

LW Jaden Philogene | AM Julio Enciso | RW Omari Hutchinson

ST Liam Delap

Player availability updates:

Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13

Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, DOUBT

Christian Walton, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Craven Cottage

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne

DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic

LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Adama Traoré

ST Raúl Jiménez

Player availability updates:

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | CB Morato

LM Neco Williams | CM Elliot Anderson | CM Danilo Oliveira | RM Ola Aina

AM Morgan Gibbs-White

ST Chris Wood | ST Anthony Elanga

Player availability updates:

Taiwo Awoniyi, F, concussion, DOUBT

Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, groin, DOUBT

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Etihad Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Ederson

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Nathan Aké | CB Rúben Dias | RB Matheus Nunes

CM Bernardo Silva | CM Nicolas Gonzalez | CM Mateo Kovacic

FWL Phil Foden | ST Erling Haaland | FWR Omar Marmoush

Player availability updates:

Manuel Akanji, D, groin, DOUBT

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, DOUBT

Jack Grealish, F/M, strain, DOUBT

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Martin Dúbravka

LB Lewis Hall | CB Sven Botman | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento

CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sean Longstaff | CM Sandro Tonali

FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

Player availability updates:

Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23

Sven Botman, D, knee, DOUBT

Dan Burn, D, groin, DOUBT

Joelinton, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16

Anthony Gordon, F/M, thigh, DOUBT

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

St. Mary's Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aaron Ramsdale

CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Welington

LM Ryan Manning | CM Joe Aribo | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters

AM Tyler Dibling | AM Mateus Fernandes

ST Paul Onuachu

Player availability updates:

Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Adam Lallana, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Jack Stephens, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook

DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie

LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Marcus Tavernier

ST Dango Ouattara

Player availability updates:

Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

James Hill, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Adam Smith, D, strain, DOUBT

Julio Soler, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1

Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

West Ham United v Brentford

London Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alphonse Areola

CB Aaron Cresswell | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos

LM Emerson | CM Edson Álvarez | CM Tomás Soucek | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka

AM Jarrod Bowen | AM Mohammed Kudus

ST Lucas Paquetá

Player availability updates:

Edson Álvarez, M, strain, DOUBT

Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Lucas Paquetá, F/M, groin, DOUBT

Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Hákon Valdimarsson

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Sepp van den Berg

DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard

LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo

ST Yoane Wissa

Player availability updates:

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

Mark Flekken, G, strain, DOUBT

Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Crystal Palace v Everton

Selhurst Park

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Crystal Palace team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dean Henderson

CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards

LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz

AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr

ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

Player availability updates:

Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Eberechi Eze, F/M, foot, DOUBT

Eddie Nketiah, F, ankle, DOUBT

Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

Ismaïla Sarr, F/M, illness, DOUBT

Joel Ward, D, calf, DOUBT

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien

DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye

LW Jack Harrison | AM Carlos Alcaraz | RW Jesper Lindstrom

ST Beto

Player availability updates:

Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Seamus Coleman, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26

Abdoulaye Doucouré, F/M, suspension, due back Feb. 22

Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10

Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2

Iliman Ndiaye, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Nathan Patterson, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26

Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Anfield

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Kostas Tsimikas | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Diogo Jota

Player availability updates:

Cody Gakpo, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Curtis Jones, M, suspension, due back Feb. 19

Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Matheus Cunha | AM Pablo Sarabia

ST Goncalo Guedes

Player availability updates:

Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Hwang Hee-Chan, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15

Jørgen Strand Larsen, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, DOUBT

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Antonin Kinsky

LB Djed Spence | CB Kevin Danso | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro

CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall | CM Pape Matar Sarr

FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Mathys Tel | FWR Dejan Kulusevski

Player availability updates:

Richarlison, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Brennan Johnson, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

James Maddison, F/M, calf, DOUBT

Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, DOUBT

Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Micky van de Ven, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, DOUBT

Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui

LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Patrick Dorgu

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo

ST Rasmus Højlund

Player availability updates:

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1