        <
        >

          Premier League injury news, Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool predicted XIs

          play
          What does Kai Havertz injury mean for Arsenal? (2:17)

          The ESPN FC crew react to Kai Havertz reportedly being out the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. (2:17)

          • ESPN
          Feb 14, 2025, 12:00 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea
          American Express Stadium
          Friday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Tariq Lamptey | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | CB Adam Webster | RB Joël Veltman
          DM Carlos Baleba | DM Jack Hinshelwood
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST Danny Welbeck

          Player availability updates:

          Lewis Dunk, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Pervis Estupiñán, M/D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
          Solly March, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Filip Jorgensen
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James
          DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
          LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke
          ST Christopher Nkunku

          Player availability updates:

          Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
          Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
          David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
          Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
          Nicolas Jackson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
          Romeo Lavia, M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Feb. 25
          Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

          Leicester City v Arsenal
          King Power Stadium
          Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mads Hermansen
          LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Wout Faes | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
          DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
          LW Jordan Ayew | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Bobby De Cordova-Reid
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Player availability updates:

          Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
          Victor Kristiansen, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Jamie Vardy, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Jannik Vestergaard, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
          CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey
          FWL Raheem Sterling | ST Leandro Trossard | FWR Ethan Nwaneri

          Player availability updates:

          Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Gabriel Martinelli, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
          Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
          Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26

          Aston Villa v Ipswich Town
          Villa Park
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Lucas Digne | CB Axel Disasi | CB Boubacar Kamara | RB Andres Garcia
          DM John McGinn | DM Youri Tielemans
          LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey
          ST Donyell Malen

          Player availability updates:

          Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Matty Cash, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Ezri Konsa, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Tyrone Mings, D, knee, DOUBT
          Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Ollie Watkins, F, strain, DOUBT

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aro Muric
          LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe
          DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
          LW Jaden Philogene | AM Julio Enciso | RW Omari Hutchinson
          ST Liam Delap

          Player availability updates:

          Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
          Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
          Christian Walton, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

          Fulham v Nottingham Forest
          Craven Cottage
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
          DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
          LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Adama Traoré
          ST Raúl Jiménez

          Player availability updates:

          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
          Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
          Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | CB Morato
          LM Neco Williams | CM Elliot Anderson | CM Danilo Oliveira | RM Ola Aina
          AM Morgan Gibbs-White
          ST Chris Wood | ST Anthony Elanga

          Player availability updates:

          Taiwo Awoniyi, F, concussion, DOUBT
          Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, groin, DOUBT

          Manchester City v Newcastle United
          Etihad Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Ederson
          LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Nathan Aké | CB Rúben Dias | RB Matheus Nunes
          CM Bernardo Silva | CM Nicolas Gonzalez | CM Mateo Kovacic
          FWL Phil Foden | ST Erling Haaland | FWR Omar Marmoush

          Player availability updates:

          Manuel Akanji, D, groin, DOUBT
          Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, DOUBT
          Jack Grealish, F/M, strain, DOUBT
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Martin Dúbravka
          LB Lewis Hall | CB Sven Botman | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
          CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sean Longstaff | CM Sandro Tonali
          FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

          Player availability updates:

          Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 23
          Sven Botman, D, knee, DOUBT
          Dan Burn, D, groin, DOUBT
          Joelinton, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
          Anthony Gordon, F/M, thigh, DOUBT
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

          Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
          St. Mary's Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aaron Ramsdale
          CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Welington
          LM Ryan Manning | CM Joe Aribo | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
          AM Tyler Dibling | AM Mateus Fernandes
          ST Paul Onuachu

          Player availability updates:

          Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Taylor Harwood-Bellis, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Adam Lallana, M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Jack Stephens, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
          DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie
          LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Marcus Tavernier
          ST Dango Ouattara

          Player availability updates:

          Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          James Hill, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Adam Smith, D, strain, DOUBT
          Julio Soler, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
          Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

          West Ham United v Brentford
          London Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alphonse Areola
          CB Aaron Cresswell | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos
          LM Emerson | CM Edson Álvarez | CM Tomás Soucek | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka
          AM Jarrod Bowen | AM Mohammed Kudus
          ST Lucas Paquetá

          Player availability updates:

          Edson Álvarez, M, strain, DOUBT
          Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Lucas Paquetá, F/M, groin, DOUBT
          Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
          Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Hákon Valdimarsson
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Sepp van den Berg
          DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
          LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
          ST Yoane Wissa

          Player availability updates:

          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
          Mark Flekken, G, strain, DOUBT
          Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Crystal Palace v Everton
          Selhurst Park
          Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Crystal Palace team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dean Henderson
          CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
          LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz
          AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
          ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

          Player availability updates:

          Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Eberechi Eze, F/M, foot, DOUBT
          Eddie Nketiah, F, ankle, DOUBT
          Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
          Ismaïla Sarr, F/M, illness, DOUBT
          Joel Ward, D, calf, DOUBT

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
          DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
          LW Jack Harrison | AM Carlos Alcaraz | RW Jesper Lindstrom
          ST Beto

          Player availability updates:

          Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Seamus Coleman, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
          Abdoulaye Doucouré, F/M, suspension, due back Feb. 22
          Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
          Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
          Iliman Ndiaye, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Nathan Patterson, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
          Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

          Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
          Anfield
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Kostas Tsimikas | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
          LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Diogo Jota

          Player availability updates:

          Cody Gakpo, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Curtis Jones, M, suspension, due back Feb. 19
          Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Matheus Cunha | AM Pablo Sarabia
          ST Goncalo Guedes

          Player availability updates:

          Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Hwang Hee-Chan, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
          Jørgen Strand Larsen, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, DOUBT

          Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
          Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Antonin Kinsky
          LB Djed Spence | CB Kevin Danso | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
          CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall | CM Pape Matar Sarr
          FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Mathys Tel | FWR Dejan Kulusevski

          Player availability updates:

          Richarlison, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
          Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Brennan Johnson, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          James Maddison, F/M, calf, DOUBT
          Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, DOUBT
          Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Micky van de Ven, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, DOUBT
          Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui
          LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Patrick Dorgu
          AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Player availability updates:

          Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1