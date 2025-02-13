The ESPN FC crew react to Kai Havertz reportedly being out the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. (2:17)

Arsenal have confirmed that Kai Havertz has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury during the club's midseason training camp in Dubai.

The club confirmed that Havertz will undergo surgery in the next few days before beginning his recovery programme.

The injury comes as severe blow to Arsenal, who are now without a recognised striker given Gabriel Jesus has already been ruled out for the rest of the campaign following knee surgery.

Havertz has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta's side this season with 34 appearances in all competitions and is the club's top scorer with 15 goals.

"We can confirm that Kai Havertz has sustained a hamstring injury during a training session in Dubai last week," Arsenal said in a statement.

"Subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will take place in the coming days. Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to extend into preseason preparations for next season.

"Everyone at the club is fully focused on supporting Kai to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible."

Kai Havertz's injury will come as a major setback to Arsenal's title ambitions this season. Getty

Havertz's injury will renew scrutiny over Arsenal's decision to not sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Arteta admitted the club were short of attacking options and voiced his disappointment at missing out with sources confirming the club opted not to pursue a deal for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins after having a £40 million ($49.8m) offer rejected.

Longer-term targets including Benjamin Sesko at Red Bull Leipzig and Newcastle's Alexander Isak were not available.

Prior to Havertz's injury, Arsenal's attacking woes appeared to be easing up following Bukayo Saka's return to light training earlier this week.

The England international's last appearance for the club came against Crystal Palace in December, where he picked up a hamstring injury that required surgery.

Traveling with the squad to Dubai for their midseason training camp is a significant step in his recovery ahead of an expected return to action in March.

