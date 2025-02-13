Open Extended Reactions

The United Soccer League confirmed plans to launch a Division One men's professional league in 2027 rivaling Major League Soccer and defined by the sanctioning standards of the U.S. Soccer Federation, the USL announced on Thursday.

USL would operate completely separately from MLS, despite working under the same sanctioning by U.S. Soccer as a professional soccer league.

"Today is a defining moment for the USL and the future of soccer in the United States," said Alec Papadakis, CEO of the United Soccer League.

"Creating a Division One league is a bold step forward, expanding access to top-tier competition, deepening the connection between our communities and taking another step in aligning with the structure of the global game. By uniting people through soccer and bringing Division One to more cities, we're not just growing the sport-we're creating lasting opportunities while building a more sustainable and vibrant soccer ecosystem in the U.S."

The new Division One league stands as the highest of three levels for the USL, that includes USL Championship (Division Two) and USL League One (Division Three) to redefine a new system to progress development and talent.

In a statement released later on Thursday, U.S. Soccer said: "The continued investment into the game reflects the strength of the United States as a soccer country, which will only accelerate as we build towards hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. We welcome innovation and growth to the landscape of American soccer and we look forward to learning more."

The USL's proposed Division One men's league would feature promotion and relegation. Getty Images

The new tiered system would foster a promotion and relegation style in the long run, a feature that MLS does not employ.

"The USL has long been committed to creating a structure that drives growth, opportunity, and long-term success in American soccer," Papadakis said.

"The USL model empowers clubs with greater autonomy and fosters a dynamic, interconnected system-one that allows them to compete at the highest level while remaining deeply rooted in their communities. Around the world, top-tier clubs thrive in cities of all sizes, and we believe the same is possible here. The demand and infrastructure are in place, and the potential for growth is immense."

USL launched in 1986 with the idea to foster a youth-to-professional pathway for both men and women under one system across communities nationwide.

The organization previously launched a women's pathway that includes the top-tier USL Super League (Division I), which debuted in 2024, and USL W League, the country's leading pre-professional women's league, according to a news release from USL.

USL states the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics generated interest in the sport and high participation rates, inspiring the further development of the league.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle contributed to this story.