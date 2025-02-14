Open Extended Reactions

Ronaldinho's son, João Mendes, has told ESPN Brasil how leaving Barcelona has helped him avoid comparisons to his famous father.

João Mendes has had spells at the youth teams of Cruzeiro and Barça. In August, he signed a two-year deal with Championship side Burnley. He is yet to make a senior appearance.

"I want to be João, regardless of anything," he said in an exclusive interview. "I never tried to be my father, I never wanted to be my father. So to get away a bit from where he played [Barça] and what's close, I think it was a good start and a good step for me.

"I think people on the outside want you to be something you're never going to be, whether you like it or not, right? It's good to be here."

The Lancashire town could hardly be more different from his previous surroundings at La Masia in Barcelona.

João Mendes previously spent time training with Barcelona's youth teams at La Masia. Noelia Deniz/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

"It's difficult at first, there's no denying that. Even more so now in winter and here, as it's in the north, it's a bit worse," João said.

"If you put on a glove, two socks, we can manage."

He added: "Even though it's a small town, people are very passionate and connected to football. You can see it at matches here, because [the fans] always fill the stadium. I think that's very nice here, the connection they have with the club is very big."

João Mendes said his father and mother did not, at first, want him to follow a career in football, given the numerous comparisons that would be made.

"My father and mother never really wanted me to pursue it, because they already knew what was going to happen. But when passion speaks louder, you can't help it," said João, who takes questions about his father in stride.

"It's a fine line, because there are people who cross it, there are people who don't, but I've always been proud to be the son of who I am.

"My father was one of the best, if not the best, to ever play the game. So being his son, being able to talk about him, is a source of pride. And I try to do my own thing, I try not to put my father in the middle of things, I try to play my football my way, without pressure".