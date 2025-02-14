Christian Pulisic in Dreamland as he models new AC Milan kit

Open Extended Reactions

Christian Pulisic will wear the new kit against Hellas Verona this weekend. AC Milan

AC Milan have proudly revealed the latest fruit of their high-fashion collaboration with Off-White, in the guise of two new special edition kits for 2025.

Fusing football and haute couture, the matching jerseys are based on a Dreamland concept, inspired by the power of dreams and symbolism, and contain several visual references to Milan's formidable successes of yesteryear. For example, the recurring No. 63 found printed inside the collar is a nod to the year in which the Rossoneri won their first European Cup.

It was also the year in which Martin Luther King Jr delivered his venerated "I Have a Dream" speech to 250,000 civil rights supporters on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C -- perhaps the most powerful example of a dream being used to effect change in the world.

Dreams, progress and sporting equality are at the core of Off-White's designs which see Milan's red-and-black colours given a fresh twist to celebrate Pan-African culture and to recognise the influence of Black excellence on both the club and the beautiful game in general.

Christian Pulisic dons AC Milan's Dreamland-inspired away kit. AC Milan

Both shirts are accented with an unusual golden trim and given a dip-wash to add a contrasting splash of teal green to the lower hem. The word "Diavolo" ("Devil") is also stamped across the club crest, which is a reference to the Serie A club's founding father, Herbert Kilpin, who declared that his team would wear red and black and look like a "team of devils" in order to intimidate their opponents.

Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that the Milan x Off-White 2025 kits will be worn on-pitch for the first time, with the men's side set to be decked out for the visit of Hellas Verona on Saturday.