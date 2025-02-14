Julien Laurens reveals what's driving Ousmane Dembélé's scoring streak for PSG, after the French forward bagged two more in a comfortable win over Brest. (2:05)

Captain Kylian Mbappé will return to the France national team in March for their Nations League quarterfinal matches against Croatia, head coach Didier Deschamps said on Friday.

The 26-year-old striker, who has 86 caps for France, was not included in the squads for their Nations League fixtures in October and November after signing for Real Madrid in July.

"Of course he'll be there. Why wouldn't he be? Yes, for very specific reasons [he was not here] but he'll be there if nothing happens to him between now and then," Deschamps told L'Equipe.

"He's very attached to the French team, even if he's had a complicated personal period. He's back to full fitness, and you can see that in his game, and in his head too."

Kylian Mbappé is set to return to the France squad after missing the team's games in October and November. Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The football calendar has become a growing concern for players, including Mbappé, with the increasing number of fixtures potentially leading to injuries. However, Mbappé said in December he is committed to France despite his previous absences.

The coach cited Mbappé's period of adaption with Madrid as one of the reasons for not calling him up during the international break.

"Few holidays, little preparation, six complicated months in Paris, back pain, a broken nose at the Euro -- these things obviously have athletic and psychological consequences, not to mention his adjustment to Madrid," Deschamps added.

"It took some time, but it fell into place because he did everything necessary."

Asked if Mbappe's absences will impact his leadership role, Deschamps said: "There have always been internal discussions, individual or collective ... And [the previous international break] does not call into question his leadership."

"I have no reason today to say that he will not be captain in March. But I will discuss with him, as we often do."

Deschamps, who is France's longest-serving national team coach, will leave his post when his contract expires after the World Cup in 2026.

The French football federation president Philippe Diallo said it was too soon to name a replacement and Deschamps said he thinks Zinedine Zidane would be a good successor.

"Zizou is a very strong candidate, a natural one and I would add, an expected one. After that, it's up to him and the chairman," he said.

"There's a lot of respect between us. We last saw each other in the summer of 2023, and we plan to meet again next summer."