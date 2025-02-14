Dubai Open: Emma Raducanu takes wild card, aims to halt losing steak

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu has accepted a wild card into the Dubai Tennis Championship. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu has entered the Dubai Tennis Championships main draw after receiving a wild card in an attempt to end the worst losing streak of her career.

The 2021 US Open champion crashed out of the Australian Open in January after a thrashing from the world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the third round and has since failed to record a win.

The 22-year-old suffered her third consecutive opening round defeat last week in Qatar, losing in straight-sets to Ekaterina Alexandrova. She had been knocked out in the first round of the Singapore and Abu Dhabi Open in the weeks prior.

Raducanu will be joined by mentor Jane O'Donoghue and fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura in Dubai, although she is still without a coach since splitting with Nick Cavaday.

The Dubai Championship is a WTA 1000 event, meaning Raducanu faces the prospect of another tough draw with the world's top 10 players all scheduled to play.

The main draw begins on Sunday.