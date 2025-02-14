Open Extended Reactions

Jamal Musiala has signed a new contract at Bayern Munich that is set to keep him at the Bundesliga club until June 2030.

Musiala, 21, emerged as one of Bayern and Germany's biggest stars after he forced his way into the first-team at the age of 17.

The attacker left Chelsea's academy to move to the Bundesliga giants in 2020. He played for both Germany and England at youth level but pledged his alleigance to Germany, where his mother is from, in 2021.

"I'm really happy. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I took my first steps in professional football here and firmly believe we can achieve something big with this club in the coming years." Musiala said in a statement.

"I feel at home both in Munich and at the club with our great fans. We've got a lot of things we want to achieve. I'm excited for everything that's to come."

Jamal Musiala has pledged his future to Bayern Munich by signing a new contract that expires in 2030. (Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Musiala, who has attracted interest from Manchester City in the past, has scored 58 goals and contributed 38 assists in 193 games for Bayern Munich. He was the team's second top scorer last season with 13 goals, behind Harry Kane (44).

He has won four Bundesliga titles and five other major honours during his time in Bavaria.

"Top clubs across the world look for players who can make the difference, and Jamal Musiala stands out there," Max Eberl, Bayern's board member for sport, said.

"He's shaping the present at Bayern and will also shape the future, is the face of our new generation. In Jamal we've managed to convince one of the most coveted players in the world of our long-term plan at Bayern.

"Players like him allow us to send out a clear message to everyone that Bayern are to be reckoned with in the future as well."

Musiala's new deal represents the third high-profile player that Bayern have managed to convince to stay on at the club in recent weeks.

Canada international Alphonso Davies signed a new deal on Feb. 4 that runs through to the end of the 2029-30 season, bringing an end to Real Madrid's long-term pursuit of the player.

Davies' new contract came the day after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer signed a one-year extension which is set to ensure he remains at the club beyond his 40th birthday.