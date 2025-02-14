Julien Laurens questions Pep Guardiola for his inability to pull Manchester City out of their current slide. (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Kevin De Bruyne has said he believes Manchester City's achievements will only be fully appreciated in the future as they continue to endure an inconsistent campaign.

De Bruyne has won every trophy on offer since joining City in 2015, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and a Champions League title in the club's treble winning season.

Pep Guardiola's side have won four straight league crowns, but have struggled for form this term.

When asked by ESPN Brasil if people realise how incredible the side's achievements are, De Bruyne said: "No, I think that will come. Maybe if we have this conversation in 20 years, then people look about it differently, because we have time to reflect and look at other things that have happened.

Kevin De Bruyne has won six Premier League titles at Man City. Xinhua via Getty Images

"I think now people saw us and they see City and they say: 'they have to win.' But it's not that easy to do it, and maybe sometimes as a player, also, you forget, you think: 'oh, we're going to win.'

"No, you work hard, and you have to do your job.

"But sometimes it's hard to appreciate in the moment, because you have to go again and go again, you don't have time to also enjoy the moments, you have to just do your job."

City are fourth in the Premier League, 16 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, with seven defeats and five draws this season after 24 games.

By comparison, in their triumphant league campaign in 2023-24, Guardiola's team lost just three times in total.

They also lost 3-2 in the first leg of their Champions League knockout-phase clash with Real Madrid last week.

Asked if it was his most surprising season at the club, De Bruyne said: "No, not really. Well, I think people expect us to win every year, so that's why probably they're surprised, but I don't know.

"I think sometimes you have to go through hard moments. We had other seasons that were hard when you don't win, but it's okay.

"This is life, you can not always have top, top moments, you have to go through different periods, and we are getting through it."

City host a buoyant Newcastle United on Saturday with both teams looking to shore up their place in the chase for a spot in next season's Champions League.