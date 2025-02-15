Don Hutchison and Shaka Hislop explain why Chelsea were so poor in their loss to Brighton. (2:15)

Barcelona are keeping an eye on Alexander Isak, while Juventus could look to keep loanee Renato Veiga. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: PSG eye Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté, interest is mutual

- Ruben Amorim: Man United must offload before signing players

- Real Madrid not worried about reports linking Vini to Saudi move

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak for whenever Robert Lewandowski departs. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona are continuing to keep an eye on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, as reported by AS, who state that the Blaugrana already liked the Sweden international in 2020. The 25-year-old is one of sporting director Deco's favourites to strengthen Barca's frontline over the short to midterm, but a move for now would only realistic if Robert Lewandowski was to leave, which currently seems unlikely.

- Juventus might not be able to bring in Feyenoord defender Dávid Hancko and current Chelsea loanee Renato Veiga, reports Tuttosport. I Bianconeri have been impressed by Veiga since the 21-year-old's arrival, and while they are unlikely to be able to permanently sign him, they could enter negotiations with the Blues to look into bringing him back.

- Newcastle United could sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo for £50m in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider. The Magpies have long been linked with the 25-year-old as manager Eddie Howe looks to strengthen on the right wing, and Brentford could be put under pressure to accept a departure as his contract expires in 2026.

- Internazionale could let Mehdi Taremi leave during the summer transfer window having been left disappointed by his performances and lack of goals this season, reports Calciomercato, even though the striker only joined last summer. This also comes despite fellow attackers Marko Arnautovic and Joaquín Correa also leaving at the end of the campaign.

- Scouts from three LaLiga and Serie A clubs have watched Palmeiras attacking midfielder Mauricio during their Campeonato Paulista matches, per Ekrem Konur.

- Santos winger Guilherme is attracting interest from LaLiga and Serie A clubs, with an offer of €2m-€3m being a possibility, per Ekrem Konur.