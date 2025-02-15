Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool looking at Micky van de Ven

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says his emotions got the better of him after his red card vs. Everton. (2:17)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is a target for Liverpool, while Barcelona are keeping an eye on Alexander Isak. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: PSG eye Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté, interest is mutual

- Ruben Amorim: Man United must offload before signing players

- Real Madrid not worried about reports linking Vini to Saudi move

Micky van de Ven is being monitored by Liverpool. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are very keen on Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven, according to Football Insider. The Reds want to sign another defender regardless of whether or not Virgil van Dijk extends his contract past its current expiry at the end of this campaign, and they feel the 23-year-old is at an "elite Champions League level" and capable of partnering his fellow Dutchman or Ibrahima Konaté.

- Barcelona are continuing to keep an eye on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, as reported by AS, who state that the Blaugrana already liked the Sweden international in 2020. The 25-year-old is one of sporting director Deco's favourites to strengthen Barca's frontline over the short to midterm, but a move for now would only realistic if Robert Lewandowski was to leave, which currently seems unlikely.

- Chelsea have made contact with representatives of Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, according to Cadena SER. Casadó, 21, has emerged as a key player for Hansi Flick's side this season, making 30 appearances so far. The La Masia academy product extended his contract last summer until 2028, when his release clause was set at €100m. Despite the player himself hoping to remain at the club, those conditions have led many top teams to make their interest in him known, with Chelsea laying the groundwork for a summer move.

- AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is on the list of multiple top clubs including Manchester City and Real Madrid, according to Calciomercato, who question whether a €60m offer would be enough to convince the Rossoneri as they focus on the future of Chelsea loanee João Félix. Even so, they are ready to renew the 26-year-old's contract for a further four years at €3.5m net per season plus bonuses. Gazzetta Dello Sport adds that Milan want to renew Felix's loan from Chelsea in the summer and include an obligation to sign the 25-year-old for around €40m. Theo Hernández could depart to fund the move with the left-back's contract expiring in 2026 and Rafael Leão departing could be another option.

- Big clubs continue to monitor Xavi Simons despite the attacking midfielder's loan from Paris Saint-Germain to RB Leipzig being made permanent in January, reports Football Insider, who reference Liverpool as an interested club while Manchester City have previously looked at the 21-year-old. Leipzig could be willing to let the Netherlands international leave if a suitable offer arrives.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:15 Why Jamal Musiala fully deserves his new Bayern Munich contract Don Hutchison praises Jamal Musiala after his contract extension at Bayern Munich.

OTHER RUMORS

- Having completed the renewals of four players, Barcelona will now focus on the contracts of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Jules Koundé. Frenkie de Jong isn't currently a priority but could become one depending on his performances. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Kyle Walker is satisfied with his first weeks on loan at AC Milan and has already decided that he wants to stay with the Serie A club, with the Rossoneri are ready to permanently sign the 34-year-old from Manchester City. There is a €5m option to make the deal permanent but they could ask the Citizens to lower that fee slightly. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle United could sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo for £50m in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider. The Magpies have long been linked with the 25-year-old as manager Eddie Howe looks to strengthen on the right wing, and Brentford could be put under pressure to accept a departure as his contract expires in 2026.

- Internazionale could let Mehdi Taremi leave during the summer transfer window having been left disappointed by his performances and lack of goals this season, reports Calciomercato, even though the striker only joined last summer. This also comes despite fellow attackers Marko Arnautovic and Joaquín Correa also leaving at the end of the campaign.

- Palmeiras want to sign Vitor Roque on loan or permanently before the Brazilian transfer deadline on Feb. 28, but the striker's loan from Barcelona to Real Betis needs to be ended first. (Diario Sport)

- Just weeks after it was confirmed that Tom Bischof would join Bayern Munich as a free agent at the end of the season, 16-year-old Hoffenheim attacking midfielder Neno Zezelj is in advanced talks with Stuttgart. (kicker)

- Nottingham Forest have shown an interest in Juventus centre-back Federico Gatti in recent weeks, but the 26-year-old wants to stay put and is in advanced negotiations to extend his contract with the Bianconeri. (Nicolo Schira)

- Scouts from three LaLiga and Serie A clubs have watched Palmeiras attacking midfielder Mauricio during their Campeonato Paulista matches. (Ekrem Konur)

- Santos winger Guilherme is attracting interest from LaLiga and Serie A clubs, with an offer of €2m-€3m being a possibility. (Ekrem Konur)