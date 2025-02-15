Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami concluded the 2025 preseason with a 2-2 draw against Orlando City at Raymond James Stadium in front of a crowd of 42,017 in Tampa, Florida,

The team won the first four preseason games before drawing the fifth and final game on Friday night.

Orlando City opened up the scoring early in the first half after Martín Ojeda reached the back of the net with a left-footed shot to the opposite corner. But the Herons responded quickly, as new signing Tadeo Allende connected with Luis Suárez to earn the equalizer just seven minutes later.

Lionel Messi played 75 minutes in Inter Miami's last preseason game before their Concacaf Champions Cup debut next week. Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Though the Herons concluded the half with eight shots, the two teams headed into the break with a 1-1 draw.

The second 45 saw Orlando City regain the lead, after a defensive error by David Martínez inspired Ojeda to obtain possession of the ball and connect with teammate Ramiro Enrique for the team's second goal of the night.

Just seconds before the final whistle, Fafà Picault scored the team's second of the night to avoid the loss.

Lionel Messi and Suarez led the attack for the majority of the match, before being substituted out in the 75th minute. The two, alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, were expected to see time on the field after head coach Javier Mascherano admitted earlier this week that he wanted all players to feature in preparation for the season.

New signing Telasco Segovia earned his debut, starting the match and playing for 65 minutes prior to being replaced by Fafa Picault.

Inter Miami will officially kick off the 2025 campaign on Feb. 18 when it travels to confront Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park for the first leg of the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Herons will then face a quick turnaround as the team hosts New York City FC on Feb. 22 at Chase Stadium for the Major League Soccer season opener.