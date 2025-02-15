Jude Bellingham claims his red card during Real Madrid's draw against Osasuna was a refereeing "mistake" and hopes for a footage review of the incident. (0:59)

Jude Bellingham has said there was a miscommunication between him and referee José Luis Munuera about what was said after he was sent off in Real Madrid's game at Osasuna on Saturday.

Munuera showed the England midfielder a red card in the the 40th minute after Bellingham appeared to complain about a refereeing decision.

The two exchanged words before Munuera pulled out the red card.

Madrid coach Carlo Aneclotti had already received a yellow card for complaining about what he thought was a handball by an Osasuna defender in the host's area that was not punished.

Madrid were 1-0 up courtesy of a goal from Kylian Mbappé, before Osasuna's Ante Budimir score a penalty in the second half to earn his side a 1-1 draw.

Bellingham told reporters he thought the referee was confused about what was said.

"It's clear that he made a mistake, there was a miscommunication," Bellingham said after the match.

"I remember the incident very well but also I've seen the video. The video doesn't match the [referee's] report. I don't want to go into too much detail about what was said but its an expression like "joder" [in Spanish].

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham was sent off on Saturday. ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images

"I want the team to know I wasn't irresponsible enough to put them in a situation where I intentionally wanted them to be left with ten men.

"I hope the footage will be reviewed and see that it's not the same as the report and that going forward they can keep that in consideration because it's huge evidence. We can't change the result of this game but I'd like to think that going forward there will be a change."

Ancelotti said he also believed there was a miscommunication between Bellingham and Munuera.

"I think [the referee] didn't understand English well. [Bellingham] said f--- off, not f--- you. [The referee] made a mistake," Ancelotti told a post-match news conference.

"In Spanish it would be 'no me jodas'. I don't think it's offensive."

When asked if he would talk to Bellingham about the incident, Ancelotti said: "I'm in favour of talking to the referee, not Bellingham.

"He [Bellingham] was complaining about a decision saying 'if that's a foul, it's a penalty ... And he said 'f--- off'.

"It shows the referee was nervous. Bellingham didn't do anything to get sent off today. He's [the referee] made a mistake with the translation."

