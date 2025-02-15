Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola said he is hopeful Erling Haaland will be fit for Manchester City's Champions League second-leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday after admitting to being "scared" by the forward's second-half injury against Newcastle.

Haaland, who captained City for the first time in a Premier League game against the Carabao Cup finalists, went down clutching his knee in the final stages of the 4-0 win at the Etihad.

The 25-year-old appeared to jar his right knee unchallenged before falling to the ground in clear discomfort, but after a period of treatment, Haaland was able to walk off the pitch before watching the rest of the game from the substitutes' bench.

Erling Haaland went down with injury during Man City's Premier League win against Newcastle. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"When he went down, everyone was scared," Guardiola said. "But he walked off smiling and the doctor didn't tell me bad news so hopefully he is fine.

"I have not spoken to the doctor. Maybe it's not bad as it could be." City must overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit against Real in the Santiago Bernabéu to reach the round of 16.

Haaland scored City's two goals during last Tuesday's loss against the reigning Champions League champions at the Etihad.

With vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne named as a substitute against Newcastle and former captain Kyle Walker offloaded to AC Milan during the January transfer window, Guardiola said he decided to hand Haaland the armband against Newcastle following his recent decision to sign a ten-year contract at City.

"When Kyle left, Kevin became the first [captain], then I nominated Erling," Guardiola said. "He will be here 10 years, so sooner or later, you have to take that responsibility.

"It's nice for the first time in the Premier League, it's just a beginning, but it's a gesture."