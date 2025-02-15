Rob Dawson reacts to Ruben Amorim's comments about being under more pressure than Ange Postecoglou because Man United are a "bigger club." (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Amad Diallo has suffered an ankle ligament injury in training with Manchester United and could miss the rest of the season, sources told ESPN.

Amad, 22, United's six-goal Premier League leading scorer, has been ruled out of Ruben Amorim's squad for Sunday's clash with Tottenham Hotspur and faces a scan to assess the full extent of the damage.

Reports have said that the Ivory Coast international will be sidelined for the remainder of this season, but sources said that it is still too early to say definitively that Amad will not play again in this campaign.

But the best-case scenario at this stage is that Amad will be out, according to sources, for a number of weeks, which will be a huge blow to the team's hopes of qualifying for European football next season by winning either the FA Cup or Europa League.

Amad Diallo has been a shining light for Manchester United this season. Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

In a post on social media, Amad said: "Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury.

"I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for."

Amad has emerged as one of the few highlights of United's season since being handed a regular starting position by Amorim after the head coach's appointment in November in the wake of Erik ten Hag's dismissal at manager.

The former Atalanta youngster signed a five-year contract in January as a reward for his performances, but his injury-enforced absence means United will now have to rely on out-of-form forwards Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee for the goals to keep them alive in the cup competitions and secure the results to improve the team's league position, which sees them go into the Spurs game in the bottom half of the table.

Forwards Marcus Rashford and Antony left United on loan in January -- to Aston Villa and Real Betis, respectively -- with no ability to recall either player to boost Amorim's squad.