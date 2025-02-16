Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Man United scouting Retegui

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta believes midfielder Mikel Merino is a huge goal treat after he came off the bench to score twice as Arsenal beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs tracking Mateo Retegui, while Marcus Rashford has not given up on joining Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Saliba offers to play striker for injury-hit Arsenal

- Amorim: Man United must offload before signing players

- Sources: Man Utd's Amad could miss rest of season

Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui is reportedly being tracked by Arsenal and Man United. MB Media/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui, according to Ekrem Konur. The Gunners have already made contact with La Dea regarding the 25-year-old, while he is on the Red Devils' list of possible options. There could also be competition from Juventus, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.

- Marcus Rashford hasn't given up on joining Barcelona despite Aston Villa holding a £40 million option to make the forward's loan from Manchester United permanent, claims The Sun. Barça sporting director Deco has confirmed that the club held talks with the 27-year-old in January but stated that they weren't desperately looking for a player at the time, although Rashford hopes that impressing at Villa Park could reignite their interest.

- A decision on Theo Hernandez's AC Milan future will be made soon, reports Calciomercato, with the left-back's contract expiring in 2026. The 27-year-old is in no rush as he is willing to let his contract run down to get a better deal elsewhere, but the Rossoneri will look to either renew the France international's contract or let him leave in the summer to avoid him departing as a free agent.

- Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has told Sky Sports Deutschland about his optimism over Joshua Kimmich's contract renewal, saying that the Bavarians still have to "bring the extension over the finish line." The Germany international has been linked with moves to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City, but looks set to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

- Several top LaLiga and Serie A clubs are following the performances of Bologna centre-back Sam Beukema, reports Rudy Galetti. Any onlookers will have been impressed by the 26-year-old on Friday, as he recorded the most clearances, accurate passes, interceptions and aerial duels won in the Rossoblù's 3-2 win over Torino.

- Fenerbahce winger Cengiz Ünder is one step away from joining LAFC on loan with the option to make the deal permanent on a four-year contract, reports Nicolo Schira. The 27-year-old has played just 252 minutes across nine matches in all competitions this season.