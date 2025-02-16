Rob Dawson reacts to Ruben Amorim's comments about being under more pressure than Ange Postecoglou because Man United are a "bigger club." (2:03)

Marcus Rashford has not given up on joining Barcelona, while Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs tracking Mateo Retegui. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Saliba offers to play striker for injury-hit Arsenal

- Amorim: Man United must offload before signing players

- Sources: Man Utd's Amad could miss rest of season

Marcus Rashford is on loan at Aston Villa from Man United hasn't given up on joining Barcelona. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Marcus Rashford hasn't given up on joining Barcelona despite Aston Villa holding a £40 million option to make the forward's loan from Manchester United permanent, according to The Sun. Barça sporting director Deco has confirmed that the club held talks with the 27-year-old in January but stated that they weren't desperately looking for a player at the time. However, Rashford hopes that impressing during his spell at Villa Park could reignite interest at Camp Nou.

- Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui, according to Ekrem Konur. The Gunners have already made contact with La Dea regarding the 25-year-old, while he is on the Red Devils' list of possible options. There could also be competition from Juventus, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.

- Barcelona want to sign a top-level forward in the summer, reports Mundo Deportivo, and they are specifically focusing on a left winger who can also play as a false No. 9 if possible. Athletic Club's Nico Williams is no longer being considered and AC Milan's Rafael Leão is still liked but not a priority, as the Blaugrana want to sign Liverpool's Luis Díaz. For their list of preferred strikers, they have Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres and Lille's Jonathan David.

- Bayern Munich are working to try to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz in the summer transfer window, according to Nicolo Schira. This comes after the Bavarians struggled to a goalless draw against Die Werkself, in which the 21-year-old had plenty of bright moments but sent two late attempts wide.

- Chelsea are interested in Jules Koundé and are willing to table a €100m bid for the France international defender this summer, reports Diario Sport. However, Barcelona have no interest in letting the full-back leave, and plan to offer him a new contract that would commit him to the club until 2030. Kounde, 26, has a €1 billion release clause in his current deal.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:55 Is Mikel Merino the answer to Arsenal's striker struggles? Janusz Michallik questions whether Mikel Merino can solve Arsenal's striker problem after scoring twice as a substitute vs. Leicester.

OTHER RUMORS

- Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at Barcelona with his contract running until 2026, with the midfielder seeing a growing sporting project he wants to be a part of. Even so, negotiations about a new deal will only take place in March or April so that the team's position and the 27-year-old's performances can be monitored. (Mundo Deportivo)

- A decision on Theo Hernández's AC Milan future will be made soon, with the left-back's contract expiring in 2026. The 27-year-old is in no rush as he is willing to let his contract run down to get a better deal elsewhere, but the Rossoneri will look to either renew the France international's contract or let him leave in the summer to avoid him departing as a free agent. (Calciomercato)

- Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has spoken about his optimism over Joshua Kimmich's contract renewal, saying that the Bavarians still have to "bring the extension over the finish line." The Germany international has been linked with moves to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City, but looks set to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Ajax are planning to sign not one but two Brighton & Hove Albion players on free transfers this summer, with full-back Tariq Lamptey and centre-back Joël Veltman both out of contract at the end of the season and free to negotiate with foreign clubs.(Sunday Mirror)

- Everton are expected to revisit their interest in Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, having also looked at the 21-year-old in January. (Football Insider)

- Several top LaLiga and Serie A clubs are following the performances of Bologna centre-back Sam Beukema. Any onlookers will have been impressed by the 26-year-old on Friday, as he recorded the most clearances, accurate passes, interceptions and aerial duels won in the Rossoblù's 3-2 win over Torino. (Rudy Galleti)

- Fenerbahce winger Cengiz Ünder is one step away from joining LAFC on loan with the option to make the deal permanent on a four-year contract. The 27-year-old has played just 252 minutes across nine matches in all competitions this season. (Nicolo Schira)

- Michael Noonan, 16, only joined Shamrock Rovers from St. Patrick's Athletic in January, but the forward is already being scouted by Premier League clubs after scoring a debut goal against Molde. (The Times)

- Free agent right-back Sèrge Aurier has been offered to Benfica and approached by two MLS clubs. (Nicolo Schira)

- Lens attacking midfielder David Pereira da Costa will join Portland Timbers with immediate effect for €6m, with the 24-year-old's contract running until 2029 and including the option for another year. (Florian Plettenberg)