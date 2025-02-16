Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Chloe Kelly's return to Arsenal came in a dazzling 5-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League where the Gunners ruthless attack proved too much for their opponents' dire defense.

While Spurs' woes persist, Arsenal's fluent attack produced five goals from four different scorers and their defense kept another clean sheet to maintain pressure on the top two and stretch the gap to fourth-placed Manchester City.

The title may be too far away from them to grasp at this stage of the season, yet the stark difference in performance highlights the gulf that separates a top-three team from a top-six side.

Kelly's comeback tour begins

Almost eight years (2,815 days, to be precise) after she last played for Arsenal, Kelly returned to the pitch for the Gunners following a turbulent six months which culminated in her being dropped from the most recent England squad. The 27-year-old made the big step to rejoin the club where she became a professional in order to reignite her consideration for a place in Sarina Wiegman's side.

At her parent club, Man City, Kelly was confined to the bench following a breakdown in her relationship with manager Gareth Taylor. She made only one WSL start in six league appearances, being left as an unused substitute in several crunch matches such as the Manchester derby.

Wiegman told a news conference on Tuesday that Kelly had not played enough minutes to warrant an inclusion into the squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures but admitted that the door is not closed on Kelly's future.

"She's not out for the Euros when she gets back," Weigman said. "She's in full training, hopefully she gets the minutes soon so she can show us again and then as I said, we'll revisit it."

In 2025, Kelly made only one appearance for City, in their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Ipswich Town. That prompted her to release a statement to force the loan move to Arsenal where she grew up in the academy and first team before departing for Everton in 2018. But Kelly's ambition to rejoin the England squad has only been delivered a boost after she re-debuted for Arsenal in the 61st minute, showing a positive performance.

Shy of scoring, she showcased why she is such a significant figure on England's team sheet. Kelly -- who received roars of support from the fans while she was warming up and returning to the pitch -- remains optimistic about her future.

"I felt myself on the pitch today," she told the BBC after the match. "It's been an easy transition for me. It's been easy to walk into this dressing room with unbelievable players and the staff.

"Competition for all positions is important. Going up against the best players in my position is really important for me. The challenge is always there and I am ready to fight for my shift and I am ready to do so."

Arsenal's 5-0 WSL win over London rivals Tottenham has boosted hopes of an England recall for Chloe Kelly and European qualification for the Gunners. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Spurs' dire defending

Tottenham's afternoon started badly and got steadily worse as they conceded five goals to maintain their dismal defensive record. Spurs have conceded the second-most goals in the league thus far, 31, second only to Crystal Palace's 38.

While January signing Lize Kop made eight saves in goal to subdue Arsenal's attacking threat to some degree, she was often let down by an absent backline whose communication and cohesion was amiss. Spurs faced 27 shots but could only reply with six attempts on goal at the other end.

Centre-back Clare Hunt had a particularly challenging afternoon, being left out to dry by her fellow defenders. Arsenal's 15th-minute opener was ruled as a Hunt own goal before, after making a key block on Mariona Caldentey's first attempt, she was unable to prevent the Spain international from rifling the loose ball into the back of the net. Frida Maanum's goal, the fourth of the afternoon, then took a heavy deflection off the Australian defender's body.

Manager Robert Vilahamn admitted that the gulf with top clubs like Arsenal is too big for Spurs to return successful results against top teams -- they have failed to beat a team above them this season, with their best results a 1-1 draw with fifth-place Brighton & Hove Albion. They defeated the Gunners 1-0 at home last season, resulting in an aggregate score of 1-1 across both meetings last season. This term, the aggregate is 8-0 in Arsenal's favor, indicating a significant regression from north London neighbors.

Arsenal on course for more European adventures

The league is now pretty much out of Arsenal's grasp this season as they are eight points behind league leaders Chelsea -- who, if they defeat Everton, will return the gap to 11 points. As such, the Gunners' focus is keeping their place within the European qualification spots, alongside battling on the continent and the FA Cup. Strolling to an easy derby win keeps them three points behind Manchester United but stretches the gap with fourth-placed Manchester City to five points.

The synergy between their attack and defense is keeping their hopes high of contention for a place in Europe next season. The two systems' harmonious fluidity has been a key turning point for the side following former coach Jonas Eidevall's departure. Historically, the side has struggled to have both areas operating cohesively but under new boss Renée Slegers, the side has been able to consistently advance at both ends.

On-pitch relationships and form in attacking are continuing to build, with four goal scorers against Spurs indicating a shared responsibility across the team for helping to keep Arsenal's prowess in front of goal. Alessia Russo, now eight league goals from 14 games, ranks second in the Golden Boot race and has consistently led the side's attack with Maanum, stretching her tally to six goals, supporting the Lioness.

"As forwards we're getting lots of finishing and lots of stuff in training, so it's nice to see it come to fruition," Russo said after the match.

Beth Mead has been struggling with a calf strain, remaining out of the squad and on the bench in the derby but Arsenal have only strengthened their side with the inclusion of Kelly. In defense, Arsenal have kept their noses in front, keeping another clean sheet, having only conceded nine goals in the league thus far, the second-best record behind Chelsea and United tied on six conceded.

Caldentey has been a crucial part of that synergy, having excelled the attacking prowess and developing the defensive ability. Her experience in the Champions League has been and will continue to be vital as Arsenal look to kick on in this season's Champions League -- they face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals next month -- and look to retain their place on the continent and finish in the top three.