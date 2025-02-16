Gab Marcotti says Juventus will be thankful to have goalscorer Weston McKennie on the team, despite attempts to move him out of the club in the transfer window. (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

Josh Sargent was on target again for Norwich City this weekend as the United States men's national team striker headed home to salvage a 1-1 draw for his side after they fell behind to an early goal at Hull City in the Championship.

The assist was technically accredited to Canaries fullback Kellen Fisher, whose smart near-post cross was flicked home by Sargent a few minutes into the second half at the MKM Stadium.

However, the more attentive observers will notice that it was the daring overlapping run of Norwich's cute, bushy-tailed winger out on the touchline which provided a key distraction in the buildup.

While the squirrel didn't receive any formal credit for his part in Sargent's goal, he did at least earn a nod of appreciation from Norwich manager Johannes Hoff Thorup after the game.

"I don't think I've ever seen something like that," said an astonished Thorup during his postmatch interview.

"I have squirrels in my garden over here. They're everywhere. Hopefully he's not one of mine because otherwise we'll have to find him and take him back home."

The furry pitch invader became an instant hero for Canaries fans on social media, with plenty of calls for the club to sign them up.