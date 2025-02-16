Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs eye Gittens

Gabriele Marcotti joins "ESPN FC" to give his analysis on if there was anything Ruben Amorim could have done differently vs. Tottenham given the situation he has at Manchester United. (2:03)

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are leading the way in the race for Jamie Gittens, while Barcelona have turned down the chance to sign both Joshua Kimmich and Virgil van Dijk. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Three Premier League teams are at the front of the queue for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, according to Sport. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are all believed to be keen on the 20-year-old, who could be signed for an offer of €80 million, while Barcelona have reportedly dropped out of the race because of their fraught financial situation. Gittens has contributed to 14 goals in 32 matches across all competitions this season.

- Barcelona have rejected the chance to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, reports Sport. The representatives of both players, who are currently allowed to sign pre-contract agreements, are reported to have been offered to the Blaugrana, but sporting director Deco has insisted that the LaLiga side intend to use their current squad while focusing on acquiring younger players. Kimmich, 30, and van Dijk, 33, have both recently been reported to be in talks with their current clubs regarding extensions.

- Liverpool are set to step up their search for a centre-back, reports Football Insider. The Reds are said to be ready to act amid uncertainty over the future of Van Dijk, who has just four months remaining on his current deal. Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is reported to be one of the top names on their shortlist, with the club's scouting department identifying him as a player who "ticks a lot of boxes" as a fit for manager Arne Slot's system. Huijsen has a release clause in his contract worth £55m.

- An agreement has been reached between AC Milan and goalkeeper Mike Maignan over a new contract, according to Calciomercato. It is reported that 29-year-old has agreed a four-year deal that secures his future at the San Siro until the summer of 2029 worth in the region of €5m per season, and he is said to be set to sign terms in the "next few days."

- Talks are set to take place between Como and Real Madrid regarding the future of midfielder Nico Paz, says Nicolo Schira. The 20-year-old joined Cesc Fabregas' side from Madrid in August 2024, in a transfer that allows Los Blancos to sign him back for an undisclosed fee. Madrid also inserted a clause that entitles them to 50% of any future fee is Paz is moved on. Como, who see the Argentina international as a key part of their future, are hoping to re-negotiate their way out of both clauses -- most likely for a one-off fee.