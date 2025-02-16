Antony rips one off the volley from just inside the box for a 1-0 Real Betis lead. (0:43)

On loan Manchester United winger Antony scored for the third consecutive game to continue his excellent start to life in Spain as Real Betis beat nine-man Real Sociedad 3-0 on Sunday.

The 24-year-old followed up strikes against Celta Vigo and Gent with a brilliant volley from just inside the box to open the scoring against La Real at the Benito Villamarín.

Antony then set up Marc Roca for the third goal as Betis coasted to a victory which helped them climb to eighth in LaLiga. He had earlier won a penalty, too, which was missed by Giovani Lo Celso.

Since joining from United on loan until the end of the season, Antony has made four appearances in all competitions. He has now been named as the Player of the Match in all three of his LaLiga outings, against Athletic Club, Celta and La Real, while also impressing against Gent in the Europa Conference League.

"I think the most important thing is to be happy," Antony told DAZN when asked for the secret to his dazzling form since making the move to the Seville-based club in January.

"I am [happy] here. Things are coming off naturally. I am really happy to score and help the team. I don't have any [goal targets], I am just working hard. I am focused, happy and enjoying every day."

Antony is excelling as part of a new-look Betis attack, playing behind fellow January recruit Cucho Hernández, who joined from MLS side Columbus Crew, with Isco and youngster Jesús Rodriguez.

"I'm delighted [with the forwards]," Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini said in a news conference. "I have always said that teams have to work as a collective, but it's individuals who can decide matches.

"Antony has started so well. And on top of that he's scoring goals -- it wasn't easy the goal he scored today, eh!"

Antony remains United's second most expensive signing ever behind Paul Pogba at £80 million ($97.3m) from Ajax in 2022, a fee which would be out of Betis' price range.

However, the LaLiga side is keen to extend the Brazilian's stay at the club, with CEO Ramón Alarcón claiming it is "a possibility" this week. "Why not?" he said.

Betis now have back-to-back away games, against Gent in the Conference League and Getafe in LaLiga, before they host league leaders Real Madrid on March 2.