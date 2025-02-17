Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch, team news, stats, lineups

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool will look look to continue their title charge as they travel to Aston Villa for their rescheduled Premier League fixture on Wednesday. Leading the league by seven points, Arne Slot's team will be keen to maintain the gap to second-placed Arsenal.

Injury-hit Aston Villa, meanwhile, have plenty of firepower at the top end of the pitch after bringing in Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio on loan and will be keen to get on a winning run of their own as they seek to close down the six-point gap to the Champions League places. After impressing in cameos against Ipswich in the league and Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup, it will be interesting to see if Unai Emery will give both Rashford and Asensio a go from the start against a Liverpool defence that has looked porous over the past few games.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Liverpool:

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and on USA network in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7.30 p.m. GMT (2.30 p.m. ET)

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

Referee: Craig Pawson

VAR: Alex Chilowicz

Injury news:

Aston Villa

Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, OUT

Ezri Konsa, D, muscle, OUT, estimated return late Feb

Matty Cash, D, muscle, OUT, estimated return late Feb

Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return late Feb

Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT

Liverpool

Cody Gakpo, F, knock, DOUBT

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return late Feb

Expected Lineups:

Aston Villa

GK: Emi Martinez

LB: Lucas Digne | CB: Boubacar Kamara | CB: Axel Disasi | RB: Andres Garcia

CM: John McGinn | CM: Youri Tielemans

RW: Morgan Rogers | CAM: Marco Asensio | LW: Marcus Rashford

CF: Ollie Watkins

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 in the reverse fixture in November. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

LB: Andy Robertson | CB: Virgil van Dijk | CB: Ibrahima Konate | RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

LW: Luis Diaz | CF: Darwin Nunez | RW: Mohamed Salah

Stats:

1 - Aston Villa have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games against Liverpool (D2 L11), a 7-2 victory at Villa Park in October 2020

37 - With 37 goal contributions so far this league season, Salah is already tied with Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane's best-ever seasons in the Premier League. He is five away from his personal best season (2017-18, 42) and 10 away from the best-ever season in Premier League history by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole (47).

Latest news and analysis:

Liverpool's nervy win vs. Wolves shows title race far from over

On Wednesday night, Liverpool were only seconds away from going nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table. At times on Sunday afternoon, it felt like it would only be a matter of time before their advantage at the summit was reduced to four.

Liverpool's victory fuelled by derby chaos - Arne Slot

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said he believes his team's nervy performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers was partly fueled by the frustration of Wednesday night's dramatic Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Aston Villa held to frustrating 1-1 draw by 10-man Ipswich

A Liam Delap goal helped Ipswich Town overcome a red card for Axel Tuanzebe as they grabbed a 1-1 Premier League draw away to Aston Villa on Saturday, with Ollie Watkins netting a 69th-minute equaliser for the home side.