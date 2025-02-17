Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop discuss whether Liverpool were lucky to claim a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. (2:30)

Liverpool have confirmed they will freeze general admission and season ticket prices for next season after supporters warned the club they were at risk of forcing out local and generational fans.

Last month, a number of Liverpool supporter groups teamed up to write an open letter to the club, warning that increased ticket prices threatened to "kill the Kop." Ticket prices rose by 2% ahead of this season.

A meeting was subsequently held between the club and the supporters' board to discuss the cost of tickets next term and Liverpool have now confirmed that there will be no further price rises for the 2025-26 season.

As well as adult prices remaining the same, junior tickets will also continue to be frozen at £9 ($11.34) for the 10th season in a row, and are the same price as a portion of local tickets, which have been available to those with a Liverpool postcode since the 2016-17 campaign.

Liverpool have said they will freeze season ticket prices at Anfield for next season. Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Liverpool say the latest price freeze comes despite significant increases in Anfield matchday operating costs and continued rises in the cost of football operations in general.

Liverpool's announcement comes amid discontent from Manchester United fans, with the Old Trafford club having made the unpopular decision to raise ticket prices to £66 mid-season. In an open letter to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe last month, supporter group M.U.S.T issued a warning about the impact of further increases.

They warned such price rises could lead to "outright rebellion" in the near future.

Ahead of Liverpool's clash against United last month, supporters from both clubs united under the Football Supporters' Association campaign slogan #StopExploitingLoyalty to protest against rises.

Frustration with rising ticket prices has been evident among fans across the Premier League, with Crystal Palace the only top flight club not to raise prices for this season.