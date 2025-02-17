Gabriele Marcotti joins "ESPN FC" to give his analysis on if there was anything Ruben Amorim could have done differently vs. Tottenham given the situation he has at Manchester United. (2:03)

Casemiro has said he would like to stay at Manchester United until his contract expires in 2026, despite a challenging 2024-25 season which has seen the team struggle and the midfielder lose his place as a regular starter.

The Brazil international -- who joined United from Real Madrid in 2022 -- started in their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday. Before that, he had been benched for 10 of United's previous 11 league games under coach Ruben Amorim, with his side languishing in 15th in the Premier League table.

Casemiro has said that he would like to stay at Manchester United until his contract expires. Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"I have to keep doing what I'm doing, with a lot of respect, and good behaviour," Casemiro told Diario AS in an interview published on Monday.

"Of course, I'd like to play more. I don't know any player who doesn't want to play. And I want to help the club at this time. I face things with respect for my teammates and the staff, and above all, respect for United."

"I have a year and a half left on my contract, and I'd like to see it out here in Manchester. I'm comfortable here, and my family is too. They've adapted, we speak English. I'm very grateful to the fans and the club. I'm happy at the club. Happy on the bench? Of course not, that's something else."

Casemiro moved to Old Trafford in a €70 million ($73.3m) deal in August 2022, having won five Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles in nine years at Real Madrid, forming part of a legendary midfield trio with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. However, he has faced frequent criticism for his performances at United, with some claiming he is now past his best.

"I'm young, and I've got a lot left to give," Casemiro told AS. "I'm about to turn 33. Nowadays that's like being 28 before -- with nutrition, physical preparation, all that extending a player's career if you look after yourself. That's why Cristiano [Ronaldo] is still scoring 50 goals a season, at 40 years old."

Casemiro urged former teammate Vinícius Júnior to "look at how important making history is" when considering leaving Madrid for Saudi Arabia, and said he has been impressed with Kylian Mbappé's form this season at the Santiago Bernabéu.

"Mbappé is an unstoppable player," he said. "I played against him in the Champions League in Paris [in 2022]. He did it all. We lost 1-0, to his goal ... Afterwards I spoke to the president [Florentino Perez] and said 'Sign him. He is impossible to stop.'"