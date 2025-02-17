The incident occurred in the Bundesliga fixture between Eintracht Frankfurt and Holstein Kiel on Sunday. Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Two spectators suffered serious injuries after a person fell from a middle tier stand into the lower tier during Sunday's Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Holstein Kiel, hosts Frankfurt said in a statement.

The injured people were treated by paramedics at the stadium before being taken to hospital. Two other spectators sustained minor injuries in the incident.

"We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a speedy recovery," the club said in a social media post on Sunday.

Third-placed Frankfurt beat bottom side Holstein Kiel 3-1.