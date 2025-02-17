Open Extended Reactions

Chloe Kelly joined Arsenal from Manchester City in January. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal's Chloe Kelly and Aston Villa midfielder Lucy Parker have joined the England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, replacing Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy who have withdrawn due to injury.

Kelly was initally excluded from the sqaud announced on Tuesday following a lack of game time.

She made only one appearance for Manchester City in 2025, against Ipswich in the FA Cup before making a loan move to Arsenal on deadline day where she made a second debut for the club -- she grew up in the academy and featured for the first team until she left the club in January 2020 -- against Tottenham on Sunday in North London Derby.

Wubben-Moy was not featured on the Arsenal squad list for the 5-0 win over Spurs. Mead was an unused subsitute and has not featured for the club since the 4-3 win over Manchester City in the league.

Manager Renée Slegers said Mead had been dealing with a calf strain while Wubben-Moy suffered a muscle injury during the week and required a scan.

Parker played a full 90 minutes in Villa's 3-0 loss to Leciester City on Sunday.

The 24-player Lionesses squad will reunite at St George's Park on Monday morning before flying to the Algarve to face Portgual in the opening Nations League fixture on Friday before hosting Spain in a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final at Wembley on Feb 26.