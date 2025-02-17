Adidas has unveiled its first batch of away kits for the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 tournament, which is due to get under way in Switzerland this summer.

Six of the qualified federations have been supplied with fresh new looks, with Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Wales all furnished with designs directly informed by some of the more prominent artistic styles and movements associated with each country in question.

As such, inspiration has been drawn from grand Renaissance frescoes, 1920s abstract art and even the gaudy graffiti that can be found daubed across the walls of European cities.

Here we run the rule over the six Euro 2025 away kits revealed, as well as two bonus away kits that have also been unveiled for Scotland and Northern Ireland to be worn throughout the 2025 international season (though neither nation managed to qualify for the tournament.)

Spain

Using gentle pastel shades, Spain's away kit is a nod to the Cubism movement of the 20th Century made famous by the likes of Picasso, Maria Blanchard and Georges Braque. Much like the art in question, the jersey uses abstract lines and forms to good effect while an angular footballer on the back collar perfectly encapsulates the visual theme.

🤩 No afición: NO ES FAKE.



¡Esta maravilla de @adidas_es será nuestro 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗸𝗶𝘁 para la #WEURO2025!



🤔 Y la única pregunta posible: ¿con qué dorsal la queréis?#JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/gshM0e4nEM — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) February 17, 2025

Rating: 8.5/10

Italy

A refined, mint green print that draws from the realism and reverence of the natural world found in countless Renaissance works. The floral shapes form a gentle camouflage pattern that covers the front and back of the jersey while the delicate "Italia" script on the back ties it all together nicely.

Rating: 8/10

Belgium

Redolent in custard yellow, the design features a subtle angular print that is inspired by the shapes and colours associated with the Abstract Modernism movement that began in the 1920s and finally found a foothold in the 1950s.

The contrasting purple trim is a nice touch but we're not wholly sold on the flame-grilled "BELGIUM" stamp on the nape of the neck, which is the kind of typeface you'd usually find on a fast food menu.

And it was all Yellow. 💛 Here's our brand new @adidasfootball away shirt. Get your new gear in our webshop. 🛒 #FLAMETIME #adidasfootball #WEURO2025 pic.twitter.com/cM2dXC6hmb — Belgian Red Flames (@BelRedFlames) February 17, 2025

Rating: 7.5/10

Wales

The pale green print on the shirt is inspired by the traditional Welsh Love Spoon -- carved wooden spoons with an entwined handle that are often given as tokens of love and affection. The plaited graphic forms an intersection on the midriff while the lilac trim provides a pleasing contrast. A daffodil emblem can be found stamped on the back of the neck with a slogan that reads "Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae" ("It is better to play together") in the native Welsh tongue.

Rating: 6.5/10

Germany

Germany's away kit was given a high-fashion debut when it was teased at the recent Berlin Fashion week. The graphic is supposed to look like smeared blobs of spray paint and is inspired by the graffiti and street art found in almost every big city. The urban theme is topped off by a spray-effect etching of the word "Deutschland" on the back of the neck. Certainly not one of Germany's finest away efforts, but the blushing colour palette is certainly easier on the eye than 2024's lurid pinky-purple jersey.

This is THE kit DE 😮‍💨 available now! 🔗



➡️ https://t.co/acncRlbA7P pic.twitter.com/SoyzFTaOEr — German Football (@DFB_Team_EN) February 17, 2025

Rating: 6/10

Sweden

Intended as a representation of "Scandi" minimalism, the satin-finish blue shirt has little in the way of decoration beyond pale yellow trim and a faint "ripple" effect on the shoulders. When viewed alongside the other, more ostentatious away kits in the gallery, it's arguably a little too plain to stand out.

Här är damlandslagets nya bortatröja! 🤩



Påbörja uppladdningen inför EM och köp din tröja redan idag - i den officiella supportershopen 🇸🇪⤵️ — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) February 17, 2025

Rating: 6/10

Scotland

While it won't see any action at Euro 2025, the Scotland away jersey features a vivid pink-and-yellow swirl that is inspired by the "primrose and pink" strips historically worn by the Scotland national team ever since its formation in 1881. While it may be a traditional palette with its roots in the 19th Century, it's still almost unbearably gaudy.

Introducing your new @adidasfootball Scotland Women's away shirt.



Available from JD Sports in-store and online from Friday, 21 February in men's, women's and junior sizes.#SWNT | #adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/EDw4fy4tf4 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) February 17, 2025

Rating: 4/10

Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland away shirt pays homage to "The Dark Hedges" in County Antrim; a famous avenue of tangled beech trees that look like something straight out of the pages of a nursery rhyme. The Hedges were even featured in Game of Thrones, such is their ancient, fantastical appearance. The version on the shirt is not nearly as dramatic with a plain, brown line drawing used to feebly hint at the twisted, tunnel-like foliage.

From the iconic Dark Hedges 🌳 to the World 🌍 @NorthernIreland Women's away kit crafted by the landscapes that shape us. pic.twitter.com/IDOl6ek7qx — adidas UK (@adidasUK) February 17, 2025

Rating: 3/10