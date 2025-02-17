Herculez Gomez breaks down whether Christian Pulisic or Santi Gimenez benefits more from their partnership. (1:42)

Mexico forward Santi Giménez has said he is playing well because of the confidence the coaching staff, teammates and fans at AC Milan are giving him.

Giménez, 23, scored for the second league match in a row in Sunday's 1-0 win against Hellas Verona.

It was his first goal at the San Siro stadium since he joined Milan on a permanent transfer from Feyenoord in the winter transfer window.

"The coach, my teammates, the fans have pushed me a lot," Giménez told ESPN. "They have given me a lot of power and that confidence that they are showing in me is being reflected on the pitch."

Giménez strengthened a formidable squad that already had Rafael Leão, Christian Pulisic and recent signing João Félix in attack.

"The reality is you have to be ready as a No. 9," he said. "There's high quality players up there with João Félix and Rafael Leão. You have to be ready to tap it in, finish well. I thank God for allowing me to experience this incredible dream. It's more beautiful when you experience it really."

AC Milan advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not surprised by how Giménez has won over the Rossoneri fans after just two weeks at the club.

Santi Giménez joined AC Milan on a permanent transfer last month. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"He's made a big impact on and off the pitch," Ibrahimovic told ESPN: "He's scored his second goal in his second league game. He's happy, he's well. We are helping him to be well and do his best. The team helps him just as he helps the squad.

"The atmosphere [at San Siro] is beautiful. They [Milan fans] have opened their arms to Giménez, they are all happy for Giménez. He is on the right path to do well."

Ibrahimovic, who scored 561 for club and country during his 24-year career, is impressed by Giménez's skills.

"He's a killer," the former AC Milan forward said.

"When he goes into the area, in one chance he scores, two chances, two goals [one was ruled offside against Hellas Verona].

"He has to be ready when in the area. He has to be patient, waiting for the moment to come. He has to be dangerous and use his quality in the area but he also plays well outside the area."