FC Cincinnati acquired All-Star Brazilian midfielder Evander from the Portland Timbers on Monday in exchange for $12 million.

The Timbers retained a future sell-on and trade percentage and could receive up to an additional $150,000 if certain performance metrics are reached.

Evander, 26, recorded 15 goals and a league-leading 19 assists in 28 Major League Soccer matches (27 starts) last season. He was an MLS All-Star, an MVP finalist and made the MLS Best XI. He had nine goals and five assists in 27 matches (25 starts) during his MLS debut season with Portland in 2023.

"We thank Evander for his contributions to the club, and we wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career," Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said.

Evander will help Cincinnati to replace star midfielder Luciano Acosta, who was traded last week to FC Dallas.

"We're thrilled to welcome Evander and his family to Cincinnati," general manager Chris Albright said. "Evander has proven himself as one of the best players in our league, and his creativity and vision will be a great addition to our attack.

"He's an excellent teammate, and we're excited about how he'll fit with this group. This signing is a testament to the club's ambition and a credit to our ownership for their continued investment in this roster."

Evander's 34 goal contributions last season were second only to Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (36).

"I'm really happy, and I'm looking forward to the start of the season," Evander said. "... I'm looking forward to meeting up with the fans. I'm here to help. I'm here to do my best for the club and hopefully win some trophies."

The Timbers moved quickly to fill Evander's roster spot, acquiring Portuguese midfielder David Da Costa from French top-flight side RC Lens for a reported $6m on Monday.

Da Costa, 24, is signed as a designated player through 2028 with a club option for 2029. He had 11 goals and 17 assists in 123 appearances for RC Lens over the past four seasons.

"David is an intelligent player who can impact the game with or without the ball," Grabavoy said. "He has just turned 24, and with consistency and confidence, David still has the potential for further growth as a player."