Real Valladolid have sacked manager Diego Cocca after just eight games in charge, the LaLiga club said on Monday, with the team bottom of the standings following a run of five consecutive defeats.

Cocca was appointed on Dec. 14 with a contract until the end of the season, but after registering only one win in his time in charge, reserve team coach Álvaro Rubio takes over as interim manager for the second time this campaign.

Real Valladolid appointed former Mexico coach Diego Cocca to lead the club on Dec. 14. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Valladolid lost six league games under Cocca, including Sunday's 4-0 loss at home to Sevilla, and also exited the Copa del Rey to third-tier side Ourense CF at the round-of-32 stage last month.

Paulo Pezzolano was sacked in November after a 5-0 defeat at home to Atlético Madrid, having won only two of 15 league games this season, and Rubio took charge for three games, winning two, before Cocca came in.

Valladolid, promoted last season under Pezzolano, are on 15 points after 24 games, eight points adrift of Las Palmas in 17th outside the relegation zone, and are away to Athletic Club on Sunday.