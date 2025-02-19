Open Extended Reactions

Paris FC's new home will be across the street from Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes. GERARD JULIEN/AFP

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are to have new next-door neighbours as of next season following last week's announcement that uber-trendy Ligue 2 side Paris FC are moving into the Stade Jean-Bouin, situated almost literally on the doorstep of the Parc des Princes.

Stade Jean-Bouin is the home of the Stade Francais rugby union team, who have agreed a groundshare with Paris FC that will begin at the start of the 2025-26 season and run until at least 2029.

This means that the two Parisian football clubs will be stationed across the street from each other, with PSG and Paris FC due to play their home games at adjacent stadiums with concourses separated by the width of the Rue Claude Farrere, the road that runs between them.

Paris FC had been playing at the Stade Sebastien Charlety but will decamp and move around five miles to the west of the French capital ahead of next season after the deal was officially struck between the club, Stade Francais, and The City of Paris last week.

The move will also see the two football clubs become two of the most cosy bedfellows in professional football. But where do PSG and Paris FC rank on the list of the sport's closest stadiums? We've taken a look around the globe to find the nearest neighbours to find out.

We have included rivalries where at least one club is in their country's top division and, naturally, we have discounted single stadiums which are the shared home of two or more teams.

10. Chelsea (Stamford Bridge) and Fulham (Craven Cottage): 1.4 miles

The blue structure of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge can be spied in the distance from Fulham's Craven Cottage. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Standing at close quarters in west London, the two Premier League clubs both sit within the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham. However, there are light years between Chelsea and Fulham's ground compared to most others on the list.

9. PAOK (Toumba Stadium) and Iraklis (Kaftanzoglio Stadium): 0.8 miles

The Kaftanzoglio Stadium is short, 20-minute walk north of PAOK's Toumba Stadium. Google Maps

Greek side PAOK Salonika have been stationed at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki since it was first opened in 1959. They are also defending champions in the Greek Super League, which they won last season by fending off AEK Athens. However, while one division below them, PAOK's closest rivals in geographical terms are actually Iraklis Thessaloniki, who play at the Kaftanzoglio Stadium, just a few city blocks away.

8. Liverpool (Anfield) to Everton (Goodison Park): 0.59 miles

The blue and red halves of Liverpool are separated by the green space of Stanley Park. Peter Byrne/PA Images

While the famous proximity between the Merseyside rivals isn't going to last much longer, for the time being at least Liverpool and Everton are kept at arm's length by the green expanse of Stanley Park. Of course, this is all set to change next season when the Toffees move to their new home ground at Bramley-Moore Dock, which is situated a relatively intrepid 1.77-mile trek across the Liverpudlian suburbs from Anfield.

7. Slovan Bratislava (Tehelné Pole stadium) and FK Inter Bratislava (Pasienky Stadium): 0.32 miles

Slovakia's modern Tehelné Pole stadium, right, is situated just a short distance from the Pasienky Stadium, left. Sam Bagnall/AMA

The Slovakia national football stadium is also used to stage home games for Slovan Bratislava, the Slovakian Super Liga's most successful team. Tehelné Pole sits just a stone's throw (perhaps, if you have a very good arm) from the Pasienky Stadium, which has served as a temporary home for third-tier neighbours FK Inter Bratislava since last summer and at several other intervals in their history.

6. Nottingham Forest (The City Ground) and Notts County (Meadow Lane): 0.25 miles

The River Trent is all that separates The City Ground and Meadow Lane. David Goddard/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest and Notts County separated by little more than the width of the River Trent, which meanders between the two stadiums on the southern boundary of the city centre. They are recognised as being the two closest senior grounds in English football. Meadow Lane is nestled among industrial and residential buildings on the northern side of river, while The City Ground is directly situated on the south bank and is also next to Trent Bridge, home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club.

5. Independiente (Estadio Libertadores de América) and Racing Club (El Cilindro): 0.22 miles

The unmistakable red of Independiente's Estadio Libertadores de América stands in stark contrast to Racing Club's blue Cilindro. Getty Images

Second only to the eternal battle between Boca Juniors and River Plate, the Avellaneda derby between Independiente and Racing Club ranks as one of the most fiercely contested matches in Argentine football. It's hardly surprising that there is no love lost between the two clubs involved given that a few streets amid central Buenos Aires are all that keeps them apart.

3. Dundee United (Tannadice) and Dundee (Dens Park): 0.17 miles

Tannadice's Jim McLean Fair Play Stand is just across the road from the entry to Dundee's Dens Park. Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Dundee and Dundee United are so close that you could feasibly build a footbridge between their stadiums, should the need ever arise. Dens Park and Tannadice are the two closest professional football grounds in the U.K. with effectively just one residential street running between the two stadiums.

3. Malmö FF (Eleda Stadion) and IFK Malmö (Malmö Stadion): 0.17 miles

It's almost undiscernible to see where the Elena Stadion north stand ends, and the Malmö Stadion begins. Sydsvenskan

Level-pegging with the Dundee clubs in terms of vicinity, Swedish sides Malmö FF and IFK Malmö are situated about 900 feet apart in the heart of the city. The bigger of the two clubs, top-tier Malmö FF have played their home games at the 22,000-seater Eleda Stadion since 2009 when they upped sticks and moved around the corner from the 14,000-seater multi-purpose Malmö Stadion, thus allowing third-tier IFK to move into their old digs.

2. F.C. København (Parken Stadium) and Boldklubben af 1893 (Østerbro Stadium): 0.13 miles

The stands of Denmark's national stadium loom high above the running track of the neighbouring Østerbro Stadium. Nordic Stadiums

Parken is home to both the Denmark national team and the nation's most successful club side in the shape of F.C. København, who met Manchester City in the knockout phase of last season's Champions League. It is also one of two football stadiums squeezed into the Inner Østerbro district of the Danish capital city, alongside the aptly named Østerbro Stadium. That is home to both Boldklubben af 1893 and BK Skjold of the second division, and lies literally the width of an athletics warm-up track away.

1. Paris Saint-Germain (Parc des Princes) and Paris FC (Stade Jean-Bouin): 0.12 miles

As well as being literally across the street from Paris Saint-Germain, Paris FC's stadium move also brings them a little closer to the Eiffel Tower. LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP via Getty Images

According to our calculations, with just the Rue Claude Farrere passing between the two stadiums, PSG and Paris FC will be the closest rivals in world professional football as of next season. What's more, with Paris FC sitting third in Ligue 2 and eyeing promotion, there's every chance that we'll see an all-Parisian derby between the two neighbours in France's top flight next season.