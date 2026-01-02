Open Extended Reactions

Paris FC's new home will be across the street from Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes. GERARD JULIEN/AFP

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain got some new next-door neighbors in the summer, when uber-trendy Paris FC moved into the Stade Jean-Bouin, situated almost literally on the doorstep of the Parc des Princes.

Stade Jean-Bouin is the home of the Stade Francais rugby union team, who agreed a groundshare with Paris FC that began at the start of the 2025-26 season and will run until at least 2029. The move was well-timed, as that same summer Paris FC won promotion to the top flight from Ligue 2.

This means that the two Parisian football clubs are stationed across the street from each other, with PSG and Paris FC playing their home games at adjacent stadiums with concourses separated by the width of the Rue Claude Farrere, the road that runs between them.

Paris FC had been playing at the Stade Sebastien Charlety, but decamped and moved around five miles to the west of the French capital. The two clubs will meet as neighbors for the first time on Sunday, Jan. 4 when PSG host Paris FC in the league, and then again eight days later in the Coupe de France.

The move has made the clubs two of the most cosy bedfellows in professional football. But where do PSG and Paris FC rank on the list of the sport's closest stadiums? We've taken a look around the globe to find the nearest neighbors to find out.

We have included rivalries where at least one club is in their country's top division and, naturally, we have discounted single stadiums which are the shared home of two or more teams.

10. Liverpool (Anfield) to Everton (Hill Dickinson Stadium): 1.77 miles

If you squint, you can see Everton's former home of Goodison Park from their brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Liverpool's Anfield ground a little further away. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The two Merseyside rivals are close, but not as close as they used to be. For years, Liverpool and Everton were just 0.59 miles apart, with Stanley Park separating Anfield and Goodison Park. However, last summer Everton moved to their new home ground at Bramley-Moore Dock, which is situated a relatively intrepid 1.77-mile trek across the Liverpudlian suburbs. Goodison remains standing, however, as it is new the permanent home of Everton's women's team.

9. Chelsea (Stamford Bridge) and Fulham (Craven Cottage): 1.4 miles

The blue structure of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge can be spied in the distance from Fulham's Craven Cottage. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Standing at close quarters in west London, the two Premier League clubs both sit within the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham. You couldtake a leisurely stroll from one to the other easily in under an hour, but if you didn't fancy the walk then it would be a journey of two stations on the tube to get from one to the other.

8. PAOK (Toumba Stadium) and Iraklis (Kaftanzoglio Stadium): 0.8 miles

The Kaftanzoglio Stadium is short, 20-minute walk north of PAOK's Toumba Stadium. Google Maps

Greek side PAOK Salonika have been stationed at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki since it was first opened in 1959. PAOK play in the Greek Super League, but their closest rivals in geographical terms are actually second-tier Iraklis Thessaloniki, who play at the Kaftanzoglio Stadium, just a few city blocks away.

7. Slovan Bratislava (Tehelné Pole stadium) and FK Inter Bratislava (Pasienky Stadium): 0.32 miles

Slovakia's modern Tehelné Pole stadium, right, is situated just a short distance from the Pasienky Stadium, left. Sam Bagnall/AMA

The Slovakia national football stadium is also used to stage home games for Slovan Bratislava, the Slovakian Super Liga's most successful team. Tehelné Pole sits just a stone's throw (perhaps, if you have a very good arm) from the Pasienky Stadium, which has served as a temporary home for third-tier neighbors FK Inter Bratislava and at several other intervals in their history.

6. Nottingham Forest (The City Ground) and Notts County (Meadow Lane): 0.25 miles

The River Trent is all that separates The City Ground and Meadow Lane. David Goddard/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest and Notts County are separated by little more than the width of the River Trent, which meanders between the two stadiums on the southern boundary of the city centre. They are recognised as being the two closest senior grounds in English football. Meadow Lane is nestled among industrial and residential buildings on the northern side of river, while The City Ground is directly situated on the south bank and is also next to Trent Bridge, home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club.

5. Independiente (Estadio Libertadores de América) and Racing Club (El Cilindro): 0.22 miles

The unmistakable red of Independiente's Estadio Libertadores de América stands in stark contrast to Racing Club's blue Cilindro. Getty Images

Second only to the eternal battle between Boca Juniors and River Plate, the Avellaneda derby between Independiente and Racing Club ranks as one of the most fiercely contested matches in Argentine football. It's hardly surprising that there is no love lost between the two clubs involved given that a few streets amid central Buenos Aires are all that keeps them apart.

3. Dundee United (Tannadice) and Dundee (Dens Park): 0.17 miles

Tannadice's Jim McLean Fair Play Stand is just across the road from the entry to Dundee's Dens Park. Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Dundee and Dundee United are so close that you could feasibly build a footbridge between their stadiums, should the need ever arise. Dens Park and Tannadice are the two closest professional football grounds in the U.K. with effectively just one residential street running between the two stadiums.

3. Malmö FF (Eleda Stadion) and IFK Malmö (Malmö Stadion): 0.17 miles

It's almost undiscernible to see where the Elena Stadion north stand ends, and the Malmö Stadion begins. Sydsvenskan

Level-pegging with the Dundee clubs in terms of vicinity, Swedish sides Malmö FF and IFK Malmö are situated about 900 feet apart in the heart of the city. The bigger of the two clubs, top-tier Malmö FF have played their home games at the 22,000-seater Eleda Stadion since 2009 when they upped sticks and moved around the corner from the 14,000-seater multi-purpose Malmö Stadion, thus allowing third-tier IFK to move into their old digs.

2. F.C. København (Parken Stadium) and Boldklubben af 1893 (Østerbro Stadium): 0.13 miles

The stands of Denmark's national stadium loom high above the running track of the neighboring Østerbro Stadium. Nordic Stadiums

Parken is home to both the Denmark national team and the nation's most successful club side in the shape of F.C. København, who met Manchester City in the knockout phase of last season's Champions League. It is also one of two football stadiums squeezed into the Inner Østerbro district of the Danish capital city, alongside the aptly named Østerbro Stadium. That is home to both Boldklubben af 1893 and BK Skjold of the second division, and lies literally the width of an athletics warm-up track away.

1. Paris Saint-Germain (Parc des Princes) and Paris FC (Stade Jean-Bouin): 0.12 miles

As well as being literally across the street from Paris Saint-Germain, Paris FC's stadium move also brings them a little closer to the Eiffel Tower. LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP via Getty Images

According to our calculations, with just the Rue Claude Farrere passing between the two stadiums, PSG and Paris FC are the closest rivals in world professional football. In a devilish piece of scheduling, the Paris FC will host PSG at the Stade Jean-Bouin on the final day of the Ligue 1 season, a game which could decide the title race, the relegation battle, or both.