Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona want Liverpool's Luis Díaz

Liverpool are exploring the possibility of a swap deal for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, as Barcelona prepare a summer bid for Reds winger Luis Díaz. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- All roads lead to Barcelona signing Liverpool winger Luis Díaz when the transfer window reopens, reports Sport. The 28-year-old Colombia international has been a long-term target for the Catalan giants and they are set to be in the market for a new winger this summer, with AC Milan's Rafael Leão also on their shortlist. But the Portugal forward's transfer valuation of £150m could see them pursue Díaz instead, as his Liverpool contract expires in June 2027.

- Liverpool could try to offer Darwin Núñez to Newcastle United in a part exchange for Alexander Isak this summer, Football Insider reports. Reds boss Arne Slot is "not convinced" by either Núñez or Diogo Jota, which might tempt the club into launching a big-money bid for a new striker. Isak would be the obvious choice for many Liverpool fans, having scored 17 goals in 23 Premier League games this season. But the Sweden international is under contract at St James' Park until 2028, meaning any interested party will need to spend over £100m if they wish to sign him.

- Vinícius Júnior wants to stay at Real Madrid, but the winger is a dream signing for the Saudi Pro League and they could test the resolve of the club and player with a €350m offer, reports TEAMtalk. They add that Al Ahli is currently the allocated club that he would join. Los Blancos could decide not to entertain an offer, and there is no possibility of the 24-year-old's €1bn release clause being met.

- Chelsea are determined to re-sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi despite knowing that there will be plenty of competition for the 24-year-old, reports The Mirror. The Eagles made it clear they wouldn't let the England international leave in January amid interest from the Blues, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United, but Guéhi will enter the final year of his contract in the summer.

- Juventus are looking to agree a contract to keep Weston McKennie until 2028 with the option for an extra year, reports Tuttosport. There have been various times where it looked as though the 26-year-old USMNT midfielder could leave I Bianconeri -- he notably turned down Aston Villa -- but he has become an important player for the club and currently only has a contract that runs until 2026.

ESPN correspondent Beth Lindop looks at how Liverpool could get creative to land Alexander Isak.

How do you solve a problem like Núñez? It's a question Liverpool fans have been pondering since the Uruguay international joined the club from Benfica for an initial €75m in the summer of 2022. This season has always felt like a make-or-break campaign after he failed to hit the heights in his first two seasons at Anfield. So far, he has managed just four league goals in 20 appearances (seven as a starter) and, despite having endeared himself to supporters with his impressive work rate, it would not be a surprise if manager Arne Slot were to go into the market for a new No.9 in the summer. Isak is sure to be high on the list of many of Europe's top clubs but it remains to be seen whether Newcastle would sanction his departure, or whether they would want to replace their talisman with a player as unpredictable as Núñez. As far as Luis Diaz is concerned, reports linking the Colombia international to Barcelona are nothing new. Diaz has had an impressive season so far, though would likely be allowed to depart for the right fee. Still, it's no secret that Barcelona's financial situation is a complicated one and, even with two years left on his contract, Diaz wouldn't come cheap.

- Real Madrid youngsters Endrick and Arda Guler have decided they want to leave the club this summer after being made to feel "invisible" by manager Carlo Ancelotti. (Sport)

- Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to make a £40m move to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who came through Manchester City's academy. (iNews)

- United are also keen on FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa (formerly known as Samu Omorodion) after his move from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea collapsed last year. (GMS)

- Having rejected a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia last month, Brighton would let winger Kaoru Mitoma leave in the summer for around £66m and Chelsea are monitoring the situation. (Caught Offside)

- Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna is of interest to several Brazilian clubs and could be allowed to leave Signal Iduna Park. (Ekrem Konur)

- AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, 26, has been attracting interest from the Premier League but will sign a new deal until 2030. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Sporting CP wing-back Geovany Quenda, 17, is keen on a move to Manchester United and the clubs are negotiating a €40m fee. (Ben Jacobs)

- Serie A club Como are negotiating with Real Madrid to remove the clause in Nico Paz's contract which would allow him to be re-signed for €40m. Paz, 20, has attracted the attention of several clubs, including Inter Milan and Arsenal, following his impressive form this season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Houston Dynamo are finalizing a deal to sign midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro on a free transfer. The 35-year-old, who has 60 caps for Uruguay to his name, officially agreed to a mutual contract termination with Orlando City earlier this week. (Tom Bogert)

- Cruzeiro have received an €18m offer from Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg to sign midfielder Matheus Pereira. (ESPN Brasil)

- Chelsea might let Cole Palmer leave the club in the summer if they can't secure UEFA Champions League football next season. (TEAMtalk)

- Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. (iNews)

- Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké. (Footmercato)

- Manchester City and Liverpool are both interested in Jeremie Frimpong. (TEAMtalk)

- Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is already working on a deal to bring back Chelsea loanee Renato Veiga. (Calciomercato)

- Scouts from Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are following the development of AS Monaco striker Mika Biereth and Twente attacking midfielder Sem Steijn. (Ekrem Konur)

- West Ham United could look to sign Atalanta attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere as a replacement for Lucas Paqueta if he leaves in the summer. (Ekrem Konur)

- Various top European clubs are following Hugo Bueno due to the left-back's impressive Champions League displays on loan at Feyenoord from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AS)

- Bologna are satisfied with Tommaso Pobega's performances and will decide the midfielder's future between April and May, as they have a €12m option to make the 25-year-old's loan from AC Milan permanent. (Nicolo Schira)